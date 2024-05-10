Summary

May 10, 2024

Financial Results for Fiscal 2023 (Japanese GAAP)

Company Name:

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc.

Stock Code Number (Japan):

8377

Stock Exchanges (Japan):

Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market), Sapporo Securities Exchange

URL:

https://www.hokuhoku-fg.co.jp/

Address:

1-2-26Tsutsumicho-dori,Toyama-city, Toyama Pref., 930-8637, Japan

Representative:

Name:

Hiroshi Nakazawa

Title:

President & CEO

Trading Accounts:

Established

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (scheduled):

June 21, 2024

Commencement of Dividend Payment (scheduled):

June 24, 2024

Amounts less than one million yen and one decimal place are rounded down.

1. Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2023 (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(%: Changes from previous fiscal year)

Ordinary Income

Ordinary Profits

Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent

¥

million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

Fiscal 2023

190,104

1.2

23,278

(11.8)

23,048

7.5

Fiscal 2022

187,883

5.7

26,392

(12.8)

21,435

4.4

Reference: Comprehensive income: Fiscal 2023: ¥67,683 million [%]; Fiscal 2022: ¥229 million [%]

Net Income

Diluted Net Income

Net Income

Ordinary Profits

Ordinary Profits

per Share of Common Stock

per Share of Common Stock

on Own Capita

to Total Assets

to Ordinary Income

¥

¥

%

%

%

Fiscal 2023

176.99

176.28

3.7

0.1

12.2

Fiscal 2022

159.18

158.63

3.5

0.2

14.0

Reference: Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates: Fiscal 2023: ¥31 million; Fiscal 2022: ¥17 million

(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions

Total Assets

Total Net Assets

Own Capital Ratio

Total Net Assets

per Share of Common Stock

¥ million

¥ million

%

¥

Fiscal 2023

16,382,886

664,933

4.0

5,083.31

Fiscal 2022

16,172,700

612,212

3.8

4,491.95

Reference: Own Capital: as of March 31, 2024: ¥660,483 million; as of March 31, 2023: ¥608,201 million

Note: Own Capital Ratio is calculated as follows: (Total Net AssetsStock Acquisition RightsNon-controlling Interests)/ Total Assets×100

(3) Conditions of Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

at the end of the fiscal Year

¥ million

¥ million

¥ million

¥ million

Fiscal 2023

82,434

131,360

(15,085)

4,540,390

Fiscal 2022

(1,466,582)

367,722

(10,981)

4,341,640

2. Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Common Stock

Cash Dividends per Share

Total Cash Dividends

Dividends Pay-out Ratio

Dividends on Net Assets

(Record Date)

The end of

The end of

The end of

Fiscal

Annual

(Annual)

(Consolidated basis)

(Consolidated basis)

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

year-end

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥ million

%

%

Fiscal 2022

0.00

37.00

37.00

4,740

23.2

0.8

Fiscal 2023

0.00

40.00

40.00

4,983

22.6

0.8

Fiscal 2024

20.00

20.00

40.00

グレー

20.2

グレー

(forecast)

3. Earnings Estimates for Fiscal 2024 (for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025)

(%: Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year)

Ordinary Profits

Net Income

Net Income

Attributable to Owners of the Parent

per Share of Common Stock

¥

million

%

¥ million

%

¥

Interim

20,000

41.7

13,500

(16.1)

106.60

Full Year

38,000

63.2

25,000

8.5

198.21

4. Others

(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Fiscal Year

(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): No

  1. Changes in Accounting Methods and Presentation of Consolidated Financial Statements
  1. Changes due to revisions of accounting standards etc.: No
  2. Changes other than (a) above: No
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  4. Restatements: No
  1. Issued SharesCommon Stock
  1. Number of Common Stock outstanding at the end of fiscal year

(including Treasury Stock)

  1. Number of Treasury Stock at the end of fiscal year
  2. Average number of Common Stock

As of March 31,

125,370,814

As of March 31,

128,770,814

2024

2023

As of March 31,

801,982

As of March 31,

655,341

2024

2023

Fiscal 2023

125,217,708

Fiscal 2022

128,074,738

(Reference) Non-consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal 2023

1. Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2023(for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024)

(1) Non-Consolidated Results of Operations

(%: Changes from previous fiscal year)

Operating Income

Operating Profits

Ordinary Profits

Net Income

¥

million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

Fiscal 2023

10,915

59.8

10,390

62.7

10,339

63.1

10,335

63.0

Fiscal 2022

6,829

(10.6)

6,386

(11.0)

6,340

(11.1)

6,339

(11.1)

Net Income

Diluted Net Income

per Share of Common Stock

per Share of Common Stock

¥

¥

Fiscal 2023

75.45

75.15

Fiscal 2022

41.31

41.16

(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Conditions

Total Assets

Total Net Assets

Own Capital Ratio

Total Net Assets

per Share of Common Stock

¥

million

¥

million

%

¥

Fiscal 2023

207,129

206,978

99.7

1,438.50

Fiscal 2022

211,762

211,605

99.7

1,392.93

Reference : Own Capital : as of March 31, 2024: ¥206,474 million ; as of March 31, 2023: ¥211,189 million

(Implementation status of audit procedures) This report is not subject to audit procedures.

The above estimates are based on information that is available at this moment and assumptions of factors that have an influence on future results of operations. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates, depending on future events.

(Reference)

Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Preferred Stock (Type 5)

Cash Dividends per Share

(Record Date)

The end of 1st Qtr

The end of 2nd Qtr

The end of 3rd Qtr

Fiscal year-end

Annual

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

Fiscal 2022

7.50

7.50

15.00

Fiscal 2023

7.50

7.50

15.00

Fiscal 2024

7.50

7.50

15.00

(forecast)

Hokuhoku Financail Group, Inc. (8377)

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the Fiscal Year 2023

(Ended March 31, 2024)

Hokuhoku Financail Group, Inc. (8377)

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the Fiscal Year 2023 (Ended March 31,2024)

Table of Contents

Ⅰ．Financial Statements

…………………………

1

財務諸表

Ⅱ．Summary of Financial Results

決算の概要

1. Income Analysis

…………………………

11

2. Average Balance of Use and Source of Funds

…………………………

14

3. Interest Rate Spread

…………………………

4. Net Business Profits

15

5. ROE OHR ROA

…………………………

6. Net Gains and Losses on Securities

16

7. Valuation Difference on Securities

…………………………

17

8. Capital Adequacy Ratio

…………………………

18

Ⅲ．Loan Portfolio and Other

貸出金等の状況

1. Disclosed Claims under the Financial Reconstruction Law

…………………………

19

2. Coverage on Disclosed Claims under the Financial Reconstruction Law

…………………………

20

3. Allowance for Loan Losses

…………………………

21

  1. Deposits and Loans
  2. Loans to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises ("SMEs") and Individuals
  3. Housing and Consumer Loans

7. Classification of Loans by Type of Industry

………………………… 22

Financial Highlights

………………………… Appendix

決算ハイライト

Note

"FG" means Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc..

"Total of two banks" means aggregated figures of Hokuriku Bank and Hokkaido Bank.

This information contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance and contains risks and uncertainties. Please take note that future performance may differ from forecasts due to changes in economic environment.

Hokuhoku Financail Group, Inc. (8377)

Ⅰ． Financial Statements

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Millions of yen

As of

As of

March 31,

March 31,

2023

2024

(Assets)

(資産の部)

4,550,493

Cash and due from banks

現金預け金

4,357,148

Call loans and bills bought

ｺｰﾙﾛｰﾝ及び買入手形

52,344

89,733

Monetary claims bought

買入金銭債権

15,519

10,457

Trading assets

特定取引資産

2,220

2,724

Money held in trust

金銭の信託

18,248

17,588

Securities

有価証券

1,854,257

1,788,022

Loans and bills discounted

貸出金

9,533,464

9,534,210

Foreign exchanges

外国為替

17,975

19,406

Other assets

その他資産

201,393

227,763

Tangible fixed assets

有形固定資産

100,013

109,330

Intangible fixed assets

無形固定資産

8,299

9,746

Asset for retirement benefit

退職給付に係る資産

7,696

21,768

Deferred tax assets

繰延税金資産

7,598

438

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

支払承諾見返

63,881

61,199

Allowance for loan losses

貸倒引当金

(67,361)

(59,997)

Total assets

資産の部合計

16,172,700

16,382,886

(Liabilities)

(負債の部)

13,820,420

Deposits

預金

13,455,219

Negotiable certificates of deposit

譲渡性預金

58,506

52,918

Call money and bills sold

ｺｰﾙﾏﾈｰ及び売渡手形

162,020

83,171

Payables under repurchase agreements

売現先勘定

10,430

51,612

Payables under securities lending transactions

債券貸借取引受入担保金

313,271

157,288

Trading liabilities

特定取引負債

266

284

Borrowed money

借用金

1,352,450

1,389,940

Foreign exchanges

外国為替

735

667

Borrowed money from trust account

信託勘定借

5,230

5,273

Other liabilities

その他負債

119,823

67,056

Liability for retirement benefit

退職給付に係る負債

3,407

634

Reserve for directors' retirement benefits

役員退職慰労引当金

83

87

Reserve for contingent loss

偶発損失引当金

1,063

1,046

Reserve for reimbursement of deposits

睡眠預金払戻損失引当金

1,385

896

Reserves under the special laws

特別法上の引当金

10

15

Deferred tax liabilities

繰延税金負債

7,759

20,557

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

再評価に係る繰延税金負債

4,941

4,882

Acceptances and guarantees

支払承諾

63,881

61,199

Total liabilities

負債の部合計

15,560,488

15,717,953

(Net assets)

(純資産の部)

Capital stock

資本金

70,895

70,895

Capital surplus

資本剰余金

119,778

110,660

Retained earnings

利益剰余金

374,971

392,442

Treasury stock

自己株式

(675)

(900)

Total shareholders' equity

株主資本合計

564,969

573,098

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

その他有価証券評価差額金

37,152

67,496

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

繰延ヘッジ損益

(195)

(1,242)

Revaluation reserve for land

土地再評価差額金

7,694

7,563

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

退職給付に係る調整累計額

(1,419)

13,567

Accumulated other comprehensive income

その他の包括利益累計額合計

43,231

87,384

Stock acquisition rights

新株予約権

416

504

Non-controlling interests

非支配株主持分

3,594

3,945

Total net assets

純資産の部合計

612,212

664,933

Total liabilities and net assets

負債及び純資産の部合計

16,172,700

16,382,886

Notes: Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.

1

Hokuhoku Financail Group, Inc. (8377)

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Millions of yen

For the fiscal

For the fiscal

year ended

year ended

March 31,

March 31,

2023

2024

Ordinary income

経常収益

187,883

190,104

Interest income

資金運用収益

109,113

106,659

Interest on loans and discounts

貸出金利息

82,662

83,821

Interest and dividends on securities

有価証券利息配当金

20,763

16,992

Interest on call loans and bills bought

ｺｰﾙﾛｰﾝ利息及び買入手形利息

372

814

Interest on receivables under resale agreements

買現先利息

(9)

(11)

Interest income on cash collateral provided for securities borrowed

債券貸借取引受入利息

43

Interest on deposits with other banks

預け金利息

4,795

4,259

Other interest income

その他の受入利息

485

784

Trust fees

信託報酬

30

26

Fees and commissions

役務取引等収益

40,235

41,129

Trading income

特定取引収益

860

1,054

Other ordinary income

その他業務収益

18,872

17,600

Other income

その他経常収益

18,771

23,633

Reversal of allowance for loan losses

貸倒引当金戻入益

894

Other

その他の経常収益

18,771

22,739

Ordinary expenses

経常費用

161,490

166,826

Interest expenses

資金調達費用

9,625

13,626

Interest on deposits

預金利息

874

1,016

interest on negotiable certificates of deposit

譲渡性預金利息

1

1

Interest on call money and bills sold

ｺｰﾙﾏﾈｰ利息及び売渡手形利息

791

401

Interest on payables under repurchase agreements

売現先利息

390

1,015

Interest on payables under securities lending transactions

債券貸借取引支払利息

5,444

7,844

Interest on borrowings and rediscounts

借用金利息

534

999

Other interest expenses

その他の支払利息

1,589

2,347

Fees and commissions

役務取引等費用

14,508

15,094

Other ordinary expenses

その他業務費用

35,892

42,947

General and administrative expenses

営業経費

83,683

87,772

Other expenses

その他経常費用

17,780

7,385

Provision of allowance for loan losses

貸倒引当金繰入額

830

Other

その他の経常費用

16,949

7,385

Ordinary profits

経常利益

26,392

23,278

Extraordinary income

特別利益

45

3,674

Gain on disposal of fixed assets

固定資産処分益

45

326

Gain on cancellation of retirement benefit trust

退職給付信託解約益

3,348

Extraordinary loss

特別損失

707

1,153

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

固定資産処分損

408

732

Impairment loss

減損損失

286

416

Other

その他

11

4

Income before income taxes

税金等調整前当期純利益

25,731

25,799

Income taxes-current

法人税、住民税及び事業税

3,056

3,168

Income taxes-deferred

法人税等調整額

1,117

(661)

Total income taxes

法人税等合計

4,174

2,507

Net income

当期純利益

21,557

23,292

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

非支配株主に帰属する当期純利益

121

243

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益

21,435

23,048

2

Hokuhoku Financail Group, Inc. (8377)

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Millions of yen

For the fiscal

For the fiscal

year ended

year ended

March 31,

March 31,

2023

2024

Net income before adjusting minority interest

当期純利益

21,557

23,292

Other comprehensive income

その他の包括利益

(21,327)

44,390

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

その他有価証券評価差額金

(19,118)

30,407

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

繰延ヘッジ損益

(521)

(1,046)

Defined retirement benefit plans

退職給付に係る調整額

(1,757)

14,986

Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted for using

持分法適用会社に対する持分相当額

69

43

equity method

Total comprehensive income

包括利益

229

67,683

The amount attributable to owners of the parent

親会社株主に係る包括利益

83

67,332

The amount attributable to non-controlling interests

非支配株主に係る包括利益

146

351

3

Hokuhoku Financail Group, Inc. (8377)

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated Statements of Changes In Net Assets (Unaudited)

Millions of yen

Shareholders' equity

株主資本

For the fiscal

Total

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

shareholders'

year ended

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

equity

March 31, 2023

資本金

資本剰余金

利益剰余金

自己株式

株主資本合計

Balance at the beginninng

of the period

70,895

125,128

359,045

(852)

554,215

当期首残高

Changes of items during

the period

当期変動額

Cash dividends

(5,606)

(5,606)

剰余金の配当

Net income attributable

to owners of the parent

21,435

21,435

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益

Purchase of treasury stock

(5,375)

(5,375)

自己株式の取得

Disposal of treasury stock

21

181

202

自己株式の処分

Retirement of treasury stock

(5,371)

5,371

自己株式の消却

Reversal of revaluation

reserve for land

97

97

土地再評価差額金の取崩

Net changes of items other

than shareholders' equity

株主資本以外の項目の変動

Total changes during

the period

(5,349)

15,926

177

10,753

当期変動額合計

Balance at the end

of current period

70,895

119,778

374,971

(675)

564,969

当期末残高

Millions of yen

Accumulated other comprehensive income:

その他の包括利益累計額

Valuation

Total accumulated

other

For the fiscal

difference on

Deferred

Remeasurements

Stock

comprehensive

available-for-sale

gains or losses

Revaluation

of defined benefit

acquisition

Non-controlling

Total

year ended

income

securities

on hedges

reserve for land

plans

rights

interests

net assets

March 31, 2023

その他有価証券評価差額金

繰延ヘッジ損益

土地再評価差額金

退職給付に係る調整累計額

その他の包括利益累計額合計

新株予約権

非支配株主持分

純資産合計

Balance at the beginninng

of the period

56,225

325

7,791

338

64,680

500

3,449

622,845

当期首残高

Changes of items during

the period

当期変動額

Cash dividends

(5,606)

剰余金の配当

Net income attributable

to owners of the parent

21,435

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益

Purchase of treasury stock

(5,375)

自己株式の取得

Disposal of treasury stock

202

自己株式の処分

Retirement of treasury stock

自己株式の消却

Reversal of revaluation

reserve for land

97

土地再評価差額金の取崩

Net changes of items other

than shareholders' equity

(19,072)

(521)

(97)

(1,757)

(21,448)

(83)

145

(21,386)

株主資本以外の項目の変動

Total changes during

the period

(19,072)

(521)

(97)

(1,757)

(21,448)

(83)

145

(10,633)

当期変動額合計

Balance at the end

of current period

37,152

(195)

7,694

(1,419)

43,231

416

3,594

612,212

当期末残高

4

Hokuhoku Financail Group, Inc. (8377)

Millions of yen

Shareholders' equity

株主資本

For the fiscal

Total

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

shareholders'

year ended

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

equity

March 31, 2024

資本金

資本剰余金

利益剰余金

自己株式

株主資本合計

Balance at the beginninng

of the period

70,895

119,778

374,971

(675)

564,969

当期首残高

Changes of items during

the period

当期変動額

Cash dividends

(5,707)

(5,707)

剰余金の配当

Net income attributable

23,048

23,048

to owners of the parent

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益

Purchase of treasury stock

(9,377)

(9,377)

自己株式の取得

Disposal of treasury stock

(4)

39

35

自己株式の処分

Retirement of treasury stock

(9,113)

9,113

自己株式の消却

Reversal of revaluation

130

130

reserve for land

土地再評価差額金の取崩

Net changes of items other

than shareholders' equity

株主資本以外の項目の変動

Total changes during

the period

(9,117)

17,471

(224)

8,128

当期変動額合計

Balance at the end

of current period

70,895

110,660

392,442

(900)

573,098

当期末残高

Millions of yen

Accumulated other comprehensive income:

その他の包括利益累計額

Valuation

Total accumulated

other

For the fiscal

difference on

Deferred

Remeasurements

Stock

comprehensive

available-for-sale

gains or losses

Revaluation

of defined benefit

acquisition

Non-controlling

Total

year ended

income

securities

on hedges

reserve for land

plans

rights

interests

net assets

March 31, 2024

その他有価証券評価差額金

繰延ヘッジ損益

土地再評価差額金

退職給付に係る調整累計額

その他の包括利益累計額合計

新株予約権

非支配株主持分

純資産合計

Balance at the beginninng

of the period

37,152

(195)

7,694

(1,419)

43,231

416

3,594

612,212

当期首残高

Changes of items during

the period

当期変動額

Cash dividends

(5,707)

剰余金の配当

Net income attributable

23,048

to owners of the parent

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益

Purchase of treasury stock

(9,377)

自己株式の取得

Disposal of treasury stock

35

自己株式の処分

Retirement of treasury stock

自己株式の消却

Reversal of revaluation

130

reserve for land

土地再評価差額金の取崩

Net changes of items other

30,343

(1,046)

(130)

14,986

44,152

87

350

44,591

than shareholders' equity

株主資本以外の項目の変動

Total changes during

the period

30,343

(1,046)

(130)

14,986

44,152

87

350

52,720

当期変動額合計

Balance at the end

of current period

67,496

(1,242)

7,563

13,567

87,384

504

3,945

664,933

当期末残高

5

Hokuhoku Financail Group, Inc. (8377)

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Millions of yen

For the fiscal

For the fiscal

year ended

year ended

March 31,

March 31,

2023

2024

.Cash flows from operating activities:

営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Income before income taxes

税金等調整前当期純利益

25,731

25,799

Depreciation

減価償却費

5,984

6,009

Impairment losses

減損損失

286

416

Amortization of goodwill

のれん償却額

2,102

2,102

Equity in losses(gains) of affiliates

持分法による投資損益()

(17)

(31)

Increase (decrease) in allowance for loan losses

貸倒引当金の増減（△）

(5,109)

(7,363)

Increase (decrease) in reserve for contingent loss

偶発損失引当金の増減（△）額

119

(16)

Decrease (Increase) in asset for retirement benefit

退職給付に係る資産の増（△）減額

3,143

(14,071)

Increase (decrease) in liability for retirement benefit

退職給付に係る負債の増減（△）額

(296)

(2,772)

Increase (decrease) in reserve for directors' retirement benefits

役員退職慰労引当金の増減（△）額

(40)

4

Increase (decrease) in reserve for reimbursement of deposits

睡眠預金払戻損失引当金の増減（△）

(109)

(489)

Interest income

資金運用収益

(109,113)

(106,659)

Interest expenses

資金調達費用

9,625

13,626

Losses (gains) on securities

有価証券関係損益()

8,678

9,771

Losses (gains) on money held in trust

金銭の信託の運用損益()

(20)

38

Losses (gains) on foreign exchange

為替差損益()

(18,500)

(16,805)

Losses (gains) on sales of fixed assets

固定資産処分損益()

363

405

Net decrease (increase) in trading assets

特定取引資産の純増()

1,234

(504)

Net increase (decrease) in trading liabilities

特定取引負債の純増減(△)

(385)

18

Net decrease (increase) in loans and bills discounted

貸出金の純増()

(340,180)

(745)

Net increase (decrease) in deposits

預金の純増減()

316,695

365,201

Net increase (decrease) in negotiable certificates of deposit

譲渡性預金の純増減()

(5,573)

(5,587)

Net increase (decrease) in borrowed money

借用金(劣後特約付借入金を除く)の純増減()

(1,256,050)

37,489

(excluding subordinated borrowed money)

Net decrease (increase) in due from banks

預け金(日銀預け金を除く)の純増()

4,131

5,404

(excluding deposits with the Bank of Japan)

(19,914)

(32,327)

Net decrease (increase) in call loans, and others

コールローン等の純増()

Net increase (decrease) in call money and bills sold

コールマネー等の純増減(△)

(167,592)

(37,668)

Net increase (decrease) in payables under repurchase agreements

債券貸借取引受入担保金の純増減()

24,455

(155,982)

Net decrease (increase) in foreign exchanges (assets)

外国為替(資産)の純増()

7,652

(1,431)

Net increase (decrease) in foreign exchanges (liabilities)

外国為替(負債)の純増減()

88

(67)

Net increase (decrease) in orrowed money from trust account

信託勘定借の純増減（△）

716

43

Interest income-cash basis

資金運用による収入

88,889

88,678

Interest expense-cash basis

資金調達による支出

(9,258)

(13,516)

Other, net

その他

(24,038)

(75,543)

Subtotal

小計

(1,456,304)

83,425

Income taxes paid

法人税等の支払額

(10,278)

(991)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

(1,466,582)

82,434

.Cash flows from investing activities:

投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Purchases of securities

有価証券の取得による支出

(437,538)

(471,053)

Proceeds from sales of securities

有価証券の売却による収入

622,709

489,523

Proceeds from redemption of securities

有価証券の償還による収入

169,082

116,888

Payments for increase in money held in trust

金銭の信託の増加による支出

(20,632)

(19,190)

Proceeds from decrease in money held in trust

金銭の信託の減少による収入

20,498

20,306

Proceeds from fund management

投資活動としての資金運用による収入

20,783

16,992

Purchases of tangible fixed assets

有形固定資産の取得による支出

(5,184)

(17,230)

Proceeds from sales of tangible fixed assets

有形固定資産の売却による収入

77

742

Purchases of intangible fixed assets

無形固定資産の取得による支出

(2,074)

(5,618)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

367,722

131,360

.Cash flows from financing activities:

財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Dividends paid

配当金の支払額

(5,606)

(5,707)

Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders

非支配株主への配当金の支払額

(0)

(0)

Purchases of treasury stock

自己株式の取得による支出

(5,375)

(9,377)

Proceeds from sales of treasury stock

自己株式の売却による収入

0

0

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

(10,981)

(15,085)

.Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

現金及び現金同等物に係る換算差額

30

41

.Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

現金及び現金同等物の増減(△)額

(1,109,810)

198,750

.Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

現金及び現金同等物の期首残高

5,451,451

4,341,640

.Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

現金及び現金同等物の期末残高

4,341,640

4,540,390

6

