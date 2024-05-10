Summary：

May 10, 2024 Financial Results for Fiscal 2023 (Japanese GAAP) Company Name: Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. Stock Code Number (Japan): 8377 Stock Exchanges (Japan): Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market), Sapporo Securities Exchange URL: https://www.hokuhoku-fg.co.jp/ Address: 1-2-26Tsutsumicho-dori,Toyama-city, Toyama Pref., 930-8637, Japan Representative: Name: Hiroshi Nakazawa Title: President & CEO Trading Accounts: Established Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (scheduled): June 21, 2024 Commencement of Dividend Payment (scheduled): June 24, 2024

Amounts less than one million yen and one decimal place are rounded down.

1. Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2023 (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (%: Changes from previous fiscal year) Ordinary Income Ordinary Profits Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % Fiscal 2023 190,104 1.2 23,278 (11.8) 23,048 7.5 Fiscal 2022 187,883 5.7 26,392 (12.8) 21,435 4.4

Reference: Comprehensive income: Fiscal 2023: ¥67,683 million [－%]; Fiscal 2022: ¥229 million [－%]

Net Income Diluted Net Income Net Income Ordinary Profits Ordinary Profits per Share of Common Stock per Share of Common Stock on Own Capita to Total Assets to Ordinary Income ¥ ¥ % % % Fiscal 2023 176.99 176.28 3.7 0.1 12.2 Fiscal 2022 159.18 158.63 3.5 0.2 14.0

Reference: Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates: Fiscal 2023: ¥31 million; Fiscal 2022: ¥17 million

(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions

Total Assets Total Net Assets Own Capital Ratio Total Net Assets per Share of Common Stock

¥ million ¥ million % ¥ Fiscal 2023 16,382,886 664,933 4.0 5,083.31 Fiscal 2022 16,172,700 612,212 3.8 4,491.95

Reference: Own Capital: as of March 31, 2024: ¥660,483 million; as of March 31, 2023: ¥608,201 million

Note: Own Capital Ratio is calculated as follows: (Total Net Assets−Stock Acquisition Rights−Non-controlling Interests)/ Total Assets×100

(3) Conditions of Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash and Cash Equivalents Operating Activities Investing Activities Financing Activities at the end of the fiscal Year ¥ million ¥ million ¥ million ¥ million Fiscal 2023 82,434 131,360 (15,085) 4,540,390 Fiscal 2022 (1,466,582) 367,722 (10,981) 4,341,640

2. Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Common Stock

Cash Dividends per Share Total Cash Dividends Dividends Pay-out Ratio Dividends on Net Assets (Record Date) The end of The end of The end of Fiscal Annual (Annual) (Consolidated basis) (Consolidated basis) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr year-end ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ million % % Fiscal 2022 － 0.00 － 37.00 37.00 4,740 23.2 0.8 Fiscal 2023 － 0.00 － 40.00 40.00 4,983 22.6 0.8 Fiscal 2024 － 20.00 － 20.00 40.00 グレー 20.2 グレー (forecast)

3. Earnings Estimates for Fiscal 2024 (for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025)

(%: Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year)