Summary：
May 10, 2024
Financial Results for Fiscal 2023 (Japanese GAAP)
Company Name:
Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc.
Stock Code Number (Japan):
8377
Stock Exchanges (Japan):
Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market), Sapporo Securities Exchange
URL:
https://www.hokuhoku-fg.co.jp/
Address:
1-2-26Tsutsumicho-dori,Toyama-city, Toyama Pref., 930-8637, Japan
Representative:
Name:
Hiroshi Nakazawa
Title:
President & CEO
Trading Accounts:
Established
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (scheduled):
June 21, 2024
Commencement of Dividend Payment (scheduled):
June 24, 2024
Amounts less than one million yen and one decimal place are rounded down.
1. Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2023 (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
(%: Changes from previous fiscal year)
Ordinary Income
Ordinary Profits
Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent
¥
million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
Fiscal 2023
190,104
1.2
23,278
(11.8)
23,048
7.5
Fiscal 2022
187,883
5.7
26,392
(12.8)
21,435
4.4
Reference: Comprehensive income: Fiscal 2023: ¥67,683 million [－%]; Fiscal 2022: ¥229 million [－%]
Net Income
Diluted Net Income
Net Income
Ordinary Profits
Ordinary Profits
per Share of Common Stock
per Share of Common Stock
on Own Capita
to Total Assets
to Ordinary Income
¥
¥
%
%
%
Fiscal 2023
176.99
176.28
3.7
0.1
12.2
Fiscal 2022
159.18
158.63
3.5
0.2
14.0
Reference: Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates: Fiscal 2023: ¥31 million; Fiscal 2022: ¥17 million
(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions
Total Assets
Total Net Assets
Own Capital Ratio
Total Net Assets
per Share of Common Stock
¥ million
¥ million
%
¥
Fiscal 2023
16,382,886
664,933
4.0
5,083.31
Fiscal 2022
16,172,700
612,212
3.8
4,491.95
Reference: Own Capital: as of March 31, 2024: ¥660,483 million; as of March 31, 2023: ¥608,201 million
Note: Own Capital Ratio is calculated as follows: (Total Net Assets−Stock Acquisition Rights−Non-controlling Interests)/ Total Assets×100
(3) Conditions of Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
at the end of the fiscal Year
¥ million
¥ million
¥ million
¥ million
Fiscal 2023
82,434
131,360
(15,085)
4,540,390
Fiscal 2022
(1,466,582)
367,722
(10,981)
4,341,640
2. Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Common Stock
Cash Dividends per Share
Total Cash Dividends
Dividends Pay-out Ratio
Dividends on Net Assets
(Record Date)
The end of
The end of
The end of
Fiscal
Annual
(Annual)
(Consolidated basis)
(Consolidated basis)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
year-end
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥ million
%
%
Fiscal 2022
－
0.00
－
37.00
37.00
4,740
23.2
0.8
Fiscal 2023
－
0.00
－
40.00
40.00
4,983
22.6
0.8
Fiscal 2024
－
20.00
－
20.00
40.00

20.2

(forecast)
3. Earnings Estimates for Fiscal 2024 (for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025)
(%: Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year)
Ordinary Profits
Net Income
Net Income
Attributable to Owners of the Parent
per Share of Common Stock
¥
million
%
¥ million
%
¥
Interim
20,000
41.7
13,500
(16.1)
106.60
Full Year
38,000
63.2
25,000
8.5
198.21
4. Others
(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Fiscal Year
(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): No
- Changes in Accounting Methods and Presentation of Consolidated Financial Statements
- Changes due to revisions of accounting standards etc.: No
- Changes other than (a) above: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Restatements: No
- Issued Shares（Common Stock）
- Number of Common Stock outstanding at the end of fiscal year
(including Treasury Stock)
- Number of Treasury Stock at the end of fiscal year
- Average number of Common Stock
As of March 31,
125,370,814
As of March 31,
128,770,814
2024
2023
As of March 31,
801,982
As of March 31,
655,341
2024
2023
Fiscal 2023
125,217,708
Fiscal 2022
128,074,738
(Reference) Non-consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal 2023
1. Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2023(for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024)
(1) Non-Consolidated Results of Operations
(%: Changes from previous fiscal year)
Operating Income
Operating Profits
Ordinary Profits
Net Income
¥
million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
Fiscal 2023
10,915
59.8
10,390
62.7
10,339
63.1
10,335
63.0
Fiscal 2022
6,829
(10.6)
6,386
(11.0)
6,340
(11.1)
6,339
(11.1)
Net Income
Diluted Net Income
per Share of Common Stock
per Share of Common Stock
¥
¥
Fiscal 2023
75.45
75.15
Fiscal 2022
41.31
41.16
(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Conditions
Total Assets
Total Net Assets
Own Capital Ratio
Total Net Assets
per Share of Common Stock
¥
million
¥
million
%
¥
Fiscal 2023
207,129
206,978
99.7
1,438.50
Fiscal 2022
211,762
211,605
99.7
1,392.93
Reference : Own Capital : as of March 31, 2024: ¥206,474 million ; as of March 31, 2023: ¥211,189 million
(Implementation status of audit procedures) This report is not subject to audit procedures.
The above estimates are based on information that is available at this moment and assumptions of factors that have an influence on future results of operations. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates, depending on future events.
(Reference)
Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Preferred Stock (Type 5)
Cash Dividends per Share
(Record Date)
The end of 1st Qtr
The end of 2nd Qtr
The end of 3rd Qtr
Fiscal year-end
Annual
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥
Fiscal 2022
－
7.50
－
7.50
15.00
Fiscal 2023
－
7.50
－
7.50
15.00
Fiscal 2024
－
7.50
－
7.50
15.00
(forecast)
Hokuhoku Financail Group, Inc. (8377)
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the Fiscal Year 2023
(Ended March 31, 2024)
Hokuhoku Financail Group, Inc. (8377)
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the Fiscal Year 2023 (Ended March 31,2024)
Table of Contents
Ⅰ．Financial Statements
…………………………
1
財務諸表
Ⅱ．Summary of Financial Results
決算の概要
1. Income Analysis
…………………………
11
2. Average Balance of Use and Source of Funds
…………………………
14
3. Interest Rate Spread
…………………………
4. Net Business Profits
15
5. ROE ･ OHR ･ ROA
…………………………
6. Net Gains and Losses on Securities
16
7. Valuation Difference on Securities
…………………………
17
8. Capital Adequacy Ratio
…………………………
18
Ⅲ．Loan Portfolio and Other
貸出金等の状況
1. Disclosed Claims under the Financial Reconstruction Law
…………………………
19
2. Coverage on Disclosed Claims under the Financial Reconstruction Law
…………………………
20
3. Allowance for Loan Losses
…………………………
21
- Deposits and Loans
- Loans to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises ("SMEs") and Individuals
- Housing and Consumer Loans
7. Classification of Loans by Type of Industry
………………………… 22
Financial Highlights
………………………… Appendix
決算ハイライト
Note
"FG" means Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc..
"Total of two banks" means aggregated figures of Hokuriku Bank and Hokkaido Bank.
This information contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance and contains risks and uncertainties. Please take note that future performance may differ from forecasts due to changes in economic environment.
Hokuhoku Financail Group, Inc. (8377)
Ⅰ． Financial Statements
【Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. (Consolidated)】
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
Millions of yen
As of
As of
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2024
(Assets)
(資産の部)
4,550,493
Cash and due from banks
現金預け金
4,357,148
Call loans and bills bought
ｺｰﾙﾛｰﾝ及び買入手形
52,344
89,733
Monetary claims bought
買入金銭債権
15,519
10,457
Trading assets
特定取引資産
2,220
2,724
Money held in trust
金銭の信託
18,248
17,588
Securities
有価証券
1,854,257
1,788,022
Loans and bills discounted
貸出金
9,533,464
9,534,210
Foreign exchanges
外国為替
17,975
19,406
Other assets
その他資産
201,393
227,763
Tangible fixed assets
有形固定資産
100,013
109,330
Intangible fixed assets
無形固定資産
8,299
9,746
Asset for retirement benefit
退職給付に係る資産
7,696
21,768
Deferred tax assets
繰延税金資産
7,598
438
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
支払承諾見返
63,881
61,199
Allowance for loan losses
貸倒引当金
(67,361)
(59,997)
Total assets
資産の部合計
16,172,700
16,382,886
(Liabilities)
(負債の部)
13,820,420
Deposits
預金
13,455,219
Negotiable certificates of deposit
譲渡性預金
58,506
52,918
Call money and bills sold
ｺｰﾙﾏﾈｰ及び売渡手形
162,020
83,171
Payables under repurchase agreements
売現先勘定
10,430
51,612
Payables under securities lending transactions
債券貸借取引受入担保金
313,271
157,288
Trading liabilities
特定取引負債
266
284
Borrowed money
借用金
1,352,450
1,389,940
Foreign exchanges
外国為替
735
667
Borrowed money from trust account
信託勘定借
5,230
5,273
Other liabilities
その他負債
119,823
67,056
Liability for retirement benefit
退職給付に係る負債
3,407
634
Reserve for directors' retirement benefits
役員退職慰労引当金
83
87
Reserve for contingent loss
偶発損失引当金
1,063
1,046
Reserve for reimbursement of deposits
睡眠預金払戻損失引当金
1,385
896
Reserves under the special laws
特別法上の引当金
10
15
Deferred tax liabilities
繰延税金負債
7,759
20,557
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
再評価に係る繰延税金負債
4,941
4,882
Acceptances and guarantees
支払承諾
63,881
61,199
Total liabilities
負債の部合計
15,560,488
15,717,953
(Net assets)
(純資産の部)
Capital stock
資本金
70,895
70,895
Capital surplus
資本剰余金
119,778
110,660
Retained earnings
利益剰余金
374,971
392,442
Treasury stock
自己株式
(675)
(900)
Total shareholders' equity
株主資本合計
564,969
573,098
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
その他有価証券評価差額金
37,152
67,496
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
繰延ヘッジ損益
(195)
(1,242)
Revaluation reserve for land
土地再評価差額金
7,694
7,563
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
退職給付に係る調整累計額
(1,419)
13,567
Accumulated other comprehensive income
その他の包括利益累計額合計
43,231
87,384
Stock acquisition rights
新株予約権
416
504
Non-controlling interests
非支配株主持分
3,594
3,945
Total net assets
純資産の部合計
612,212
664,933
Total liabilities and net assets
負債及び純資産の部合計
16,172,700
16,382,886
Notes: Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.
1
Hokuhoku Financail Group, Inc. (8377)
【Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. (Consolidated)】
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Millions of yen
For the fiscal
For the fiscal
year ended
year ended
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2024
Ordinary income
経常収益
187,883
190,104
Interest income
資金運用収益
109,113
106,659
Interest on loans and discounts
貸出金利息
82,662
83,821
Interest and dividends on securities
有価証券利息配当金
20,763
16,992
Interest on call loans and bills bought
ｺｰﾙﾛｰﾝ利息及び買入手形利息
372
814
Interest on receivables under resale agreements
買現先利息
(9)
(11)
Interest income on cash collateral provided for securities borrowed
債券貸借取引受入利息
43
－
Interest on deposits with other banks
預け金利息
4,795
4,259
Other interest income
その他の受入利息
485
784
Trust fees
信託報酬
30
26
Fees and commissions
役務取引等収益
40,235
41,129
Trading income
特定取引収益
860
1,054
Other ordinary income
その他業務収益
18,872
17,600
Other income
その他経常収益
18,771
23,633
Reversal of allowance for loan losses
貸倒引当金戻入益
－
894
Other
その他の経常収益
18,771
22,739
Ordinary expenses
経常費用
161,490
166,826
Interest expenses
資金調達費用
9,625
13,626
Interest on deposits
預金利息
874
1,016
interest on negotiable certificates of deposit
譲渡性預金利息
1
1
Interest on call money and bills sold
ｺｰﾙﾏﾈｰ利息及び売渡手形利息
791
401
Interest on payables under repurchase agreements
売現先利息
390
1,015
Interest on payables under securities lending transactions
債券貸借取引支払利息
5,444
7,844
Interest on borrowings and rediscounts
借用金利息
534
999
Other interest expenses
その他の支払利息
1,589
2,347
Fees and commissions
役務取引等費用
14,508
15,094
Other ordinary expenses
その他業務費用
35,892
42,947
General and administrative expenses
営業経費
83,683
87,772
Other expenses
その他経常費用
17,780
7,385
Provision of allowance for loan losses
貸倒引当金繰入額
830
－
Other
その他の経常費用
16,949
7,385
Ordinary profits
経常利益
26,392
23,278
Extraordinary income
特別利益
45
3,674
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
固定資産処分益
45
326
Gain on cancellation of retirement benefit trust
退職給付信託解約益
－
3,348
Extraordinary loss
特別損失
707
1,153
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
固定資産処分損
408
732
Impairment loss
減損損失
286
416
Other
その他
11
4
Income before income taxes
税金等調整前当期純利益
25,731
25,799
Income taxes-current
法人税、住民税及び事業税
3,056
3,168
Income taxes-deferred
法人税等調整額
1,117
(661)
Total income taxes
法人税等合計
4,174
2,507
Net income
当期純利益
21,557
23,292
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
非支配株主に帰属する当期純利益
121
243
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益
21,435
23,048
2
Hokuhoku Financail Group, Inc. (8377)
【Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. (Consolidated)】
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Millions of yen
For the fiscal
For the fiscal
year ended
year ended
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2024
Net income before adjusting minority interest
当期純利益
21,557
23,292
Other comprehensive income
その他の包括利益
(21,327)
44,390
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
その他有価証券評価差額金
(19,118)
30,407
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
繰延ヘッジ損益
(521)
(1,046)
Defined retirement benefit plans
退職給付に係る調整額
(1,757)
14,986
Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted for using
持分法適用会社に対する持分相当額
69
43
equity method
Total comprehensive income
包括利益
229
67,683
The amount attributable to owners of the parent
親会社株主に係る包括利益
83
67,332
The amount attributable to non-controlling interests
非支配株主に係る包括利益
146
351
3
Hokuhoku Financail Group, Inc. (8377)
【Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. (Consolidated)】
Consolidated Statements of Changes In Net Assets (Unaudited)
Millions of yen
Shareholders' equity
株主資本
For the fiscal
Total
Capital
Capital
Retained
Treasury
shareholders'
year ended
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
equity
March 31, 2023
資本金
資本剰余金
利益剰余金
自己株式
株主資本合計
Balance at the beginninng
of the period
70,895
125,128
359,045
(852)
554,215
当期首残高
Changes of items during
the period
当期変動額
Cash dividends
(5,606)
(5,606)
剰余金の配当
Net income attributable
to owners of the parent
21,435
21,435
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益
Purchase of treasury stock
(5,375)
(5,375)
自己株式の取得
Disposal of treasury stock
21
181
202
自己株式の処分
Retirement of treasury stock
(5,371)
5,371
－
自己株式の消却
Reversal of revaluation
reserve for land
97
97
土地再評価差額金の取崩
Net changes of items other
than shareholders' equity
株主資本以外の項目の変動
Total changes during
the period
－
(5,349)
15,926
177
10,753
当期変動額合計
Balance at the end
of current period
70,895
119,778
374,971
(675)
564,969
当期末残高
Millions of yen
Accumulated other comprehensive income:
その他の包括利益累計額
Valuation
Total accumulated
other
For the fiscal
difference on
Deferred
Remeasurements
Stock
comprehensive
available-for-sale
gains or losses
Revaluation
of defined benefit
acquisition
Non-controlling
Total
year ended
income
securities
on hedges
reserve for land
plans
rights
interests
net assets
March 31, 2023
その他有価証券評価差額金
繰延ヘッジ損益
土地再評価差額金
退職給付に係る調整累計額
その他の包括利益累計額合計
新株予約権
非支配株主持分
純資産合計
Balance at the beginninng
of the period
56,225
325
7,791
338
64,680
500
3,449
622,845
当期首残高
Changes of items during
the period
当期変動額
Cash dividends
(5,606)
剰余金の配当
Net income attributable
to owners of the parent
21,435
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益
Purchase of treasury stock
(5,375)
自己株式の取得
Disposal of treasury stock
202
自己株式の処分
Retirement of treasury stock
－
自己株式の消却
Reversal of revaluation
reserve for land
97
土地再評価差額金の取崩
Net changes of items other
than shareholders' equity
(19,072)
(521)
(97)
(1,757)
(21,448)
(83)
145
(21,386)
株主資本以外の項目の変動
Total changes during
the period
(19,072)
(521)
(97)
(1,757)
(21,448)
(83)
145
(10,633)
当期変動額合計
Balance at the end
of current period
37,152
(195)
7,694
(1,419)
43,231
416
3,594
612,212
当期末残高
4
Hokuhoku Financail Group, Inc. (8377)
Millions of yen
Shareholders' equity
株主資本
For the fiscal
Total
Capital
Capital
Retained
Treasury
shareholders'
year ended
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
equity
March 31, 2024
資本金
資本剰余金
利益剰余金
自己株式
株主資本合計
Balance at the beginninng
of the period
70,895
119,778
374,971
(675)
564,969
当期首残高
Changes of items during
the period
当期変動額
Cash dividends
(5,707)
(5,707)
剰余金の配当
Net income attributable
23,048
23,048
to owners of the parent
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益
Purchase of treasury stock
(9,377)
(9,377)
自己株式の取得
Disposal of treasury stock
(4)
39
35
自己株式の処分
Retirement of treasury stock
(9,113)
9,113
－
自己株式の消却
Reversal of revaluation
130
130
reserve for land
土地再評価差額金の取崩
Net changes of items other
than shareholders' equity
株主資本以外の項目の変動
Total changes during
the period
－
(9,117)
17,471
(224)
8,128
当期変動額合計
Balance at the end
of current period
70,895
110,660
392,442
(900)
573,098
当期末残高
Millions of yen
Accumulated other comprehensive income:
その他の包括利益累計額
Valuation
Total accumulated
other
For the fiscal
difference on
Deferred
Remeasurements
Stock
comprehensive
available-for-sale
gains or losses
Revaluation
of defined benefit
acquisition
Non-controlling
Total
year ended
income
securities
on hedges
reserve for land
plans
rights
interests
net assets
March 31, 2024
その他有価証券評価差額金
繰延ヘッジ損益
土地再評価差額金
退職給付に係る調整累計額
その他の包括利益累計額合計
新株予約権
非支配株主持分
純資産合計
Balance at the beginninng
of the period
37,152
(195)
7,694
(1,419)
43,231
416
3,594
612,212
当期首残高
Changes of items during
the period
当期変動額
Cash dividends
(5,707)
剰余金の配当
Net income attributable
23,048
to owners of the parent
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益
Purchase of treasury stock
(9,377)
自己株式の取得
Disposal of treasury stock
35
自己株式の処分
Retirement of treasury stock
－
自己株式の消却
Reversal of revaluation
130
reserve for land
土地再評価差額金の取崩
Net changes of items other
30,343
(1,046)
(130)
14,986
44,152
87
350
44,591
than shareholders' equity
株主資本以外の項目の変動
Total changes during
the period
30,343
(1,046)
(130)
14,986
44,152
87
350
52,720
当期変動額合計
Balance at the end
of current period
67,496
(1,242)
7,563
13,567
87,384
504
3,945
664,933
当期末残高
5
Hokuhoku Financail Group, Inc. (8377)
【Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. (Consolidated)】
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Millions of yen
For the fiscal
For the fiscal
year ended
year ended
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2024
Ⅰ .Cash flows from operating activities:
営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Income before income taxes
税金等調整前当期純利益
25,731
25,799
Depreciation
減価償却費
5,984
6,009
Impairment losses
減損損失
286
416
Amortization of goodwill
のれん償却額
2,102
2,102
Equity in losses(gains) of affiliates
持分法による投資損益(△)
(17)
(31)
Increase (decrease) in allowance for loan losses
貸倒引当金の増減（△）
(5,109)
(7,363)
Increase (decrease) in reserve for contingent loss
偶発損失引当金の増減（△）額
119
(16)
Decrease (Increase) in asset for retirement benefit
退職給付に係る資産の増（△）減額
3,143
(14,071)
Increase (decrease) in liability for retirement benefit
退職給付に係る負債の増減（△）額
(296)
(2,772)
Increase (decrease) in reserve for directors' retirement benefits
役員退職慰労引当金の増減（△）額
(40)
4
Increase (decrease) in reserve for reimbursement of deposits
睡眠預金払戻損失引当金の増減（△）
(109)
(489)
Interest income
資金運用収益
(109,113)
(106,659)
Interest expenses
資金調達費用
9,625
13,626
Losses (gains) on securities
有価証券関係損益(△)
8,678
9,771
Losses (gains) on money held in trust
金銭の信託の運用損益(△)
(20)
38
Losses (gains) on foreign exchange
為替差損益(△)
(18,500)
(16,805)
Losses (gains) on sales of fixed assets
固定資産処分損益(△)
363
405
Net decrease (increase) in trading assets
特定取引資産の純増(△)減
1,234
(504)
Net increase (decrease) in trading liabilities
特定取引負債の純増減(△)
(385)
18
Net decrease (increase) in loans and bills discounted
貸出金の純増(△)減
(340,180)
(745)
Net increase (decrease) in deposits
預金の純増減(△)
316,695
365,201
Net increase (decrease) in negotiable certificates of deposit
譲渡性預金の純増減(△)
(5,573)
(5,587)
Net increase (decrease) in borrowed money
借用金(劣後特約付借入金を除く)の純増減(△)
(1,256,050)
37,489
(excluding subordinated borrowed money)
Net decrease (increase) in due from banks
預け金(日銀預け金を除く)の純増(△)減
4,131
5,404
(excluding deposits with the Bank of Japan)
(19,914)
(32,327)
Net decrease (increase) in call loans, and others
コールローン等の純増(△)減
Net increase (decrease) in call money and bills sold
コールマネー等の純増減(△)
(167,592)
(37,668)
Net increase (decrease) in payables under repurchase agreements
債券貸借取引受入担保金の純増減(△)
24,455
(155,982)
Net decrease (increase) in foreign exchanges (assets)
外国為替(資産)の純増(△)減
7,652
(1,431)
Net increase (decrease) in foreign exchanges (liabilities)
外国為替(負債)の純増減(△)
88
(67)
Net increase (decrease) in ｂorrowed money from trust account
信託勘定借の純増減（△）
716
43
Interest income-cash basis
資金運用による収入
88,889
88,678
Interest expense-cash basis
資金調達による支出
(9,258)
(13,516)
Other, net
その他
(24,038)
(75,543)
Subtotal
小計
(1,456,304)
83,425
Income taxes paid
法人税等の支払額
(10,278)
(991)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
(1,466,582)
82,434
Ⅱ.Cash flows from investing activities:
投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Purchases of securities
有価証券の取得による支出
(437,538)
(471,053)
Proceeds from sales of securities
有価証券の売却による収入
622,709
489,523
Proceeds from redemption of securities
有価証券の償還による収入
169,082
116,888
Payments for increase in money held in trust
金銭の信託の増加による支出
(20,632)
(19,190)
Proceeds from decrease in money held in trust
金銭の信託の減少による収入
20,498
20,306
Proceeds from fund management
投資活動としての資金運用による収入
20,783
16,992
Purchases of tangible fixed assets
有形固定資産の取得による支出
(5,184)
(17,230)
Proceeds from sales of tangible fixed assets
有形固定資産の売却による収入
77
742
Purchases of intangible fixed assets
無形固定資産の取得による支出
(2,074)
(5,618)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
367,722
131,360
Ⅲ.Cash flows from financing activities:
財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Dividends paid
配当金の支払額
(5,606)
(5,707)
Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders
非支配株主への配当金の支払額
(0)
(0)
Purchases of treasury stock
自己株式の取得による支出
(5,375)
(9,377)
Proceeds from sales of treasury stock
自己株式の売却による収入
0
0
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
(10,981)
(15,085)
Ⅳ.Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
現金及び現金同等物に係る換算差額
30
41
Ⅴ.Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
現金及び現金同等物の増減(△)額
(1,109,810)
198,750
Ⅵ.Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
現金及び現金同等物の期首残高
5,451,451
4,341,640
Ⅶ.Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
現金及び現金同等物の期末残高
4,341,640
4,540,390
6
