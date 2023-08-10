Financial Data

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars (Note 1)

March 31

2023

2022

2023

Assets

Cash and due from banks (Note 5)

¥ 4,357,148

¥ 5,471,090

$ 32,630,483

Call loans and bills bought

52,344

26,731

392,003

Monetary claims bought (Notes 8 and 31)

15,519

21,217

116,223

Trading assets (Notes 6, 8, 31 and 32 )

2,220

3,454

16,626

Money held in trust (Note 7)

18,248

18,474

136,665

Securities (Notes 8, 14, and 31)

1,854,257

2,206,987

13,886,449

Loans and bills discounted (Notes 9, 14, 15, and 31)

9,533,464

9,193,283

71,395,673

Foreign exchanges (Note 10)

17,975

25,628

134,619

Other assets (Notes 14 and 32)

201,393

201,789

1,508,226

Tangible fixed assets (Note 11)

100,013

99,135

748,996

Intangible assets (Note 12)

8,299

10,323

62,153

Assets for retirement benefits (Note 18)

7,696

10,839

57,638

Deferred tax assets (Note 28)

7,598

3,275

56,908

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees (Note 13)

63,881

60,310

478,409

Allowance for loan losses (Note 3)

(67,361)

(72,470)

(504,464)

Total assets

¥ 16,172,700

¥17,280,071

$ 121,116,607

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Deposits (Notes 14, 16, and 31) Call money and bills sold (Note 14) Payables under repurchase agreements

Payables under securities lending transactions (Note 14) Trading liabilities (Notes 6 and 32 )

Borrowed money (Notes 14, 17, and 31) Foreign exchanges (Note 10)

Borrowed money from trust account Other liabilities (Note 32)

Liability for retirement benefits (Note 18)

Reserve for directors' and audit & supervisory board members' retirement benefits Reserve for contingent losses

Reserve for reimbursement of deposits Reserve under the special laws Deferred tax liabilities (Note 28)

Deferred tax liabilities for revaluation (Note 28) Acceptances and guarantees (Note 13)

Total liabilities

Equity (Notes 19, 20, and 22) Capital stock

Capital surplus

Stock acquisition rights (Notes 21 and 22) Retained earnings

Treasury stock

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (Note 8) Deferred gains (losses) on hedges

Revaluation reserve for land (Note 11) Defined retirement benefit plans (Note 18)

Total

Non-controlling interests

Total equity

Total liabilities and equity

¥ 13,513,726

¥ 13,202,604

$ 101,203,670

162,020

318,920

1,213,365

10,430

21,123

78,116

313,271

288,815

2,346,073

266

651

1,995

1,352,450

2,608,500

10,128,437

735

647

5,509

5,230

4,514

39,169

119,823

125,967

897,351

3,407

3,703

25,516

83

123

624

1,063

943

7,963

1,385

1,495

10,376

10

10

81

7,759

13,909

58,113

4,941

4,984

37,010

63,881

60,310

478,409

15,560,488

16,657,226

116,531,777

70,895

70,895

530,929

119,778

125,128

897,013

416

500

3,119

374,971

359,045

2,808,145

(675)

(852)

(5,058)

37,152

56,225

278,232

(195)

325

(1,465)

7,694

7,791

57,622

(1,419)

338

(10,628)

608,617

619,396

4,557,909

3,594

3,449

26,921

612,212

622,845

4,584,830

¥ 16,172,700

¥17,280,071

$ 121,116,607

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars (Note 1)

Year ended March 31

2023

2022

2023

Income

Interest income:

Interest on loans and discounts

¥83,035

¥82,578

$621,850

Interest and dividends on securities

20,763

16,353

155,499

Interest on receivables under resale agreements

(9)

(73)

Interest on receivables under securities borrowing transactions

43

324

Interest on deposits with other banks

4,795

5,504

35,910

Other interest income

485

362

3,635

Trust fees

30

36

227

Fees and commissions (Note 33)

40,235

39,571

301,323

Trading income

860

1,627

6,443

Other ordinary income (Note 24)

18,872

20,067

141,336

Other income (Note 26)

18,817

15,683

140,920

Total income

187,929

181,785

1,407,394

Expenses

Interest expense:

875

6,560

Interest on deposits

435

Interest on payables under repurchase agreements

390

9

2,922

Interest on payables under securities lending transactions

5,444

390

40,773

Interest on borrowings and rediscounts

1,325

7

9,926

Other interest expense

1,589

642

11,906

Fees and commissions

14,508

15,455

108,656

Other ordinary expenses (Note 25)

35,892

19,660

268,799

General and administrative expenses

83,683

87,273

626,701

Provision of allowance for loan losses

830

12,874

6,219

Other expenses (Note 27)

17,656

11,801

132,229

Total expenses

162,197

148,552

1,214,691

Income before income taxes

25,731

33,233

192,703

Income taxes (Note 28):

3,056

22,892

Current

11,656

Deferred

1,117

890

8,370

Net income

21,557

20,685

161,441

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

121

158

912

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

¥21,435

¥20,526

$160,529

Per share of common stock (Notes2-tand 23)

Yen

U.S. dollars

¥159.18

$1.19

Basic net income

¥147.47

Diluted net income

158.63

146.95

1.19

Cash dividends applicable to the year

37.00

35.00

0.28

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars (Note 1)

Year ended March 31

2023

2022

2023

Net income

¥ 21,557

¥20,685

$ 161,441

Other comprehensive income (loss) (Note 29)

(21,327)

(21,974)

(159,719)

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(19,118)

(24,707)

(143,177)

Deferred gains (losses) on hedges

(521)

386

(3,902)

Defined retirement benefit plans

(1,757)

2,324

(13,163)

Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of associates accounted for

using equity method

69

21

523

Total comprehensive income (loss)

¥229

¥(1,288)

$1,722

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

83

(1,474)

628

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

146

185

1,094

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Thousands

Millions of yen

Issued

Issued

Stock

number of

number of

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

shares of

shares of

acquisition

common stock preferred stock

stock

surplus

rights

earnings

stock

BALANCE, APRIL 1, 2021

132,163

85,955

¥70,895

¥133,905

¥538

¥344,103

¥(1,180)

Cash dividends

(5,882)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

20,526

Purchases of treasury stock

(8,606)

Disposals of treasury stock

0

155

Retirement of treasury stock

(3,392)

(10,743)

(8,778)

8,778

Reversal of revaluation reserve for land

297

Net changes in the year

(38)

BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2022

128,770

75,212

¥70,895

¥125,128

¥500

¥359,045

¥(852)

Cash dividends

(5,606)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

21,435

Purchases of treasury stock

(5,375)

Disposals of treasury stock

21

181

Retirement of treasury stock

(10,743)

(5,371)

5,371

Reversal of revaluation reserve for land

97

Net changes in the year

(83)

BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2023

128,770

64,469

¥70,895

¥119,778

¥416

¥374,971

¥(675)

Millions of yen

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Deferred

Revaluation

Defined

Non-

difference on

Total

available-for-sale

gains (losses)

reserve for

retirement

Total

controlling

securities

on hedges

land

benefit plans

interests

equity

BALANCE, APRIL 1, 2021

¥80,937

¥(61)

¥8,088

¥(1,986)

¥635,241

¥3,263

¥638,504

Cash dividends

(5,882)

(5,882)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

20,526

20,526

Purchases of treasury stock

(8,606)

(8,606)

Disposals of treasury stock

156

156

Retirement of treasury stock

Reversal of revaluation reserve for land

297

297

Net changes in the year

(24,712)

386

(297)

2,324

(22,336)

185

(22,151)

BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2022

¥56,225

¥325

¥7,791

¥338

¥619,396

¥3,449

¥622,845

Cash dividends

(5,606)

(5,606)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

21,435

21,435

Purchases of treasury stock

(5,375)

(5,375)

Disposals of treasury stock

202

202

Retirement of treasury stock

Reversal of revaluation reserve for land

97

97

Net changes in the year

(19,072)

(521)

(97)

(1,757)

(21,532)

145

(21,386)

BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2023

¥37,152

¥(195)

¥7,694

¥(1,419)

¥608,617

¥3,594

¥612,212

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1)

Capital

Capital

Stock

Retained

Treasury

acquisition

stock

surplus

rights

earnings

stock

BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2022

$530,929

$937,078

$3,747

$2,688,874

$(6,387)

Cash dividends

(41,986)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

160,529

Purchases of treasury stock

(40,256)

Disposals of treasury stock

162

1,358

Retirement of treasury stock

(40,227)

40,227

Reversal of revaluation reserve for land

728

Net changes in the year

(628)

BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2023

$530,929

$897,013

$3,119

$2,808,145

$(5,058)

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Deferred

Revaluation

Defined

Non-

difference on

Total

available-for-sale

gains (losses)

reserve for

retirement

Total

controlling

securities

on hedges

land

benefit plans

interests

equity

BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2022

$421,068

$2,437

$58,350

$2,535

$4,638,631

$25,830

$4,664,461

Cash dividends

(41,986)

(41,986)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

160,529

160,529

Purchases of treasury stock

(40,256)

(40,256)

Disposals of treasury stock

1,520

1,520

Retirement of treasury stock

Reversal of revaluation reserve for land

728

728

Net changes in the year

(142,836)

(3,902)

(728)

(13,163)

(161,257)

1,091

(160,166)

BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2023

$278,232

$(1,465)

$57,622

$(10,628)

$4,557,909

$26,921

$4,584,830

