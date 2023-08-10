Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of comprehensive financial services centered on the banking business. The Company operates in two business segments including Hokuriku Bank and Hokkaido Bank. The Company provides regional financial group with offices in the three major metropolitan areas of Hokkaido, Hokuriku, and Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka. The Company primarily offers comprehensive financial service functions that respond to a wide range of needs such as securities business, leasing, credit card, venture capital, software development, servicer business. The Hokuriku Bank segment and Hokkaido Bank segment offer banking business. The Company also provides securities business, leasing business and credit card business.

Sector Banks