Financial Data
2023
Year ended March 31, 2023
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET………………………………………
1
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME… …………………………
2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME… ……
2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY………………
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS… ……………………
5
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS… ……………
6
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT… …………………………………… 43
Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars (Note 1)
March 31
2023
2022
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks (Note 5)
¥ 4,357,148
¥ 5,471,090
$ 32,630,483
Call loans and bills bought
52,344
26,731
392,003
Monetary claims bought (Notes 8 and 31)
15,519
21,217
116,223
Trading assets (Notes 6, 8, 31 and 32 )
2,220
3,454
16,626
Money held in trust (Note 7)
18,248
18,474
136,665
Securities (Notes 8, 14, and 31)
1,854,257
2,206,987
13,886,449
Loans and bills discounted (Notes 9, 14, 15, and 31)
9,533,464
9,193,283
71,395,673
Foreign exchanges (Note 10)
17,975
25,628
134,619
Other assets (Notes 14 and 32)
201,393
201,789
1,508,226
Tangible fixed assets (Note 11)
100,013
99,135
748,996
Intangible assets (Note 12)
8,299
10,323
62,153
Assets for retirement benefits (Note 18)
7,696
10,839
57,638
Deferred tax assets (Note 28)
7,598
3,275
56,908
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees (Note 13)
63,881
60,310
478,409
Allowance for loan losses (Note 3)
(67,361)
(72,470)
(504,464)
Total assets
¥ 16,172,700
¥17,280,071
$ 121,116,607
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Deposits (Notes 14, 16, and 31) Call money and bills sold (Note 14) Payables under repurchase agreements
Payables under securities lending transactions (Note 14) Trading liabilities (Notes 6 and 32 )
Borrowed money (Notes 14, 17, and 31) Foreign exchanges (Note 10)
Borrowed money from trust account Other liabilities (Note 32)
Liability for retirement benefits (Note 18)
Reserve for directors' and audit & supervisory board members' retirement benefits Reserve for contingent losses
Reserve for reimbursement of deposits Reserve under the special laws Deferred tax liabilities (Note 28)
Deferred tax liabilities for revaluation (Note 28) Acceptances and guarantees (Note 13)
Total liabilities
Equity (Notes 19, 20, and 22) Capital stock
Capital surplus
Stock acquisition rights (Notes 21 and 22) Retained earnings
Treasury stock
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (Note 8) Deferred gains (losses) on hedges
Revaluation reserve for land (Note 11) Defined retirement benefit plans (Note 18)
Total
Non-controlling interests
Total equity
Total liabilities and equity
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
¥ 13,513,726
¥ 13,202,604
$ 101,203,670
162,020
318,920
1,213,365
10,430
21,123
78,116
313,271
288,815
2,346,073
266
651
1,995
1,352,450
2,608,500
10,128,437
735
647
5,509
5,230
4,514
39,169
119,823
125,967
897,351
3,407
3,703
25,516
83
123
624
1,063
943
7,963
1,385
1,495
10,376
10
10
81
7,759
13,909
58,113
4,941
4,984
37,010
63,881
60,310
478,409
15,560,488
16,657,226
116,531,777
70,895
70,895
530,929
119,778
125,128
897,013
416
500
3,119
374,971
359,045
2,808,145
(675)
(852)
(5,058)
37,152
56,225
278,232
(195)
325
(1,465)
7,694
7,791
57,622
(1,419)
338
(10,628)
608,617
619,396
4,557,909
3,594
3,449
26,921
612,212
622,845
4,584,830
¥ 16,172,700
¥17,280,071
$ 121,116,607
Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. Financial Data 2023
1
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars (Note 1)
Year ended March 31
2023
2022
2023
Income
Interest income:
Interest on loans and discounts
¥83,035
¥82,578
$621,850
Interest and dividends on securities
20,763
16,353
155,499
Interest on receivables under resale agreements
(9)
―
(73)
Interest on receivables under securities borrowing transactions
43
―
324
Interest on deposits with other banks
4,795
5,504
35,910
Other interest income
485
362
3,635
Trust fees
30
36
227
Fees and commissions (Note 33)
40,235
39,571
301,323
Trading income
860
1,627
6,443
Other ordinary income (Note 24)
18,872
20,067
141,336
Other income (Note 26)
18,817
15,683
140,920
Total income
187,929
181,785
1,407,394
Expenses
Interest expense:
875
6,560
Interest on deposits
435
Interest on payables under repurchase agreements
390
9
2,922
Interest on payables under securities lending transactions
5,444
390
40,773
Interest on borrowings and rediscounts
1,325
7
9,926
Other interest expense
1,589
642
11,906
Fees and commissions
14,508
15,455
108,656
Other ordinary expenses (Note 25)
35,892
19,660
268,799
General and administrative expenses
83,683
87,273
626,701
Provision of allowance for loan losses
830
12,874
6,219
Other expenses (Note 27)
17,656
11,801
132,229
Total expenses
162,197
148,552
1,214,691
Income before income taxes
25,731
33,233
192,703
Income taxes (Note 28):
3,056
22,892
Current
11,656
Deferred
1,117
890
8,370
Net income
21,557
20,685
161,441
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
121
158
912
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
¥21,435
¥20,526
$160,529
Per share of common stock (Notes2-tand 23)
Yen
U.S. dollars
¥159.18
$1.19
Basic net income
¥147.47
Diluted net income
158.63
146.95
1.19
Cash dividends applicable to the year
37.00
35.00
0.28
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars (Note 1)
Year ended March 31
2023
2022
2023
Net income
¥ 21,557
¥20,685
$ 161,441
Other comprehensive income (loss) (Note 29)
(21,327)
(21,974)
(159,719)
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(19,118)
(24,707)
(143,177)
Deferred gains (losses) on hedges
(521)
386
(3,902)
Defined retirement benefit plans
(1,757)
2,324
(13,163)
Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of associates accounted for
using equity method
69
21
523
Total comprehensive income (loss)
¥229
¥(1,288)
$1,722
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
83
(1,474)
628
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
146
185
1,094
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
2 Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. Financial Data 2023
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Thousands
Millions of yen
Issued
Issued
Stock
number of
number of
Capital
Capital
Retained
Treasury
shares of
shares of
acquisition
common stock preferred stock
stock
surplus
rights
earnings
stock
BALANCE, APRIL 1, 2021
132,163
85,955
¥70,895
¥133,905
¥538
¥344,103
¥(1,180)
Cash dividends
(5,882)
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
20,526
Purchases of treasury stock
(8,606)
Disposals of treasury stock
0
155
Retirement of treasury stock
(3,392)
(10,743)
(8,778)
8,778
Reversal of revaluation reserve for land
297
Net changes in the year
(38)
BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2022
128,770
75,212
¥70,895
¥125,128
¥500
¥359,045
¥(852)
Cash dividends
(5,606)
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
21,435
Purchases of treasury stock
(5,375)
Disposals of treasury stock
21
181
Retirement of treasury stock
(10,743)
(5,371)
5,371
Reversal of revaluation reserve for land
97
Net changes in the year
(83)
BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2023
128,770
64,469
¥70,895
¥119,778
¥416
¥374,971
¥(675)
Millions of yen
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Deferred
Revaluation
Defined
Non-
difference on
Total
available-for-sale
gains (losses)
reserve for
retirement
Total
controlling
securities
on hedges
land
benefit plans
interests
equity
BALANCE, APRIL 1, 2021
¥80,937
¥(61)
¥8,088
¥(1,986)
¥635,241
¥3,263
¥638,504
Cash dividends
(5,882)
(5,882)
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
20,526
20,526
Purchases of treasury stock
(8,606)
(8,606)
Disposals of treasury stock
156
156
Retirement of treasury stock
─
─
Reversal of revaluation reserve for land
297
297
Net changes in the year
(24,712)
386
(297)
2,324
(22,336)
185
(22,151)
BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2022
¥56,225
¥325
¥7,791
¥338
¥619,396
¥3,449
¥622,845
Cash dividends
(5,606)
(5,606)
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
21,435
21,435
Purchases of treasury stock
(5,375)
(5,375)
Disposals of treasury stock
202
202
Retirement of treasury stock
─
─
Reversal of revaluation reserve for land
97
97
Net changes in the year
(19,072)
(521)
(97)
(1,757)
(21,532)
145
(21,386)
BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2023
¥37,152
¥(195)
¥7,694
¥(1,419)
¥608,617
¥3,594
¥612,212
Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. Financial Data 2023
3
Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1)
Capital
Capital
Stock
Retained
Treasury
acquisition
stock
surplus
rights
earnings
stock
BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2022
$530,929
$937,078
$3,747
$2,688,874
$(6,387)
Cash dividends
(41,986)
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
160,529
Purchases of treasury stock
(40,256)
Disposals of treasury stock
162
1,358
Retirement of treasury stock
(40,227)
40,227
Reversal of revaluation reserve for land
728
Net changes in the year
(628)
BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2023
$530,929
$897,013
$3,119
$2,808,145
$(5,058)
Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Deferred
Revaluation
Defined
Non-
difference on
Total
available-for-sale
gains (losses)
reserve for
retirement
Total
controlling
securities
on hedges
land
benefit plans
interests
equity
BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2022
$421,068
$2,437
$58,350
$2,535
$4,638,631
$25,830
$4,664,461
Cash dividends
(41,986)
(41,986)
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
160,529
160,529
Purchases of treasury stock
(40,256)
(40,256)
Disposals of treasury stock
1,520
1,520
Retirement of treasury stock
─
─
Reversal of revaluation reserve for land
728
728
Net changes in the year
(142,836)
(3,902)
(728)
(13,163)
(161,257)
1,091
(160,166)
BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2023
$278,232
$(1,465)
$57,622
$(10,628)
$4,557,909
$26,921
$4,584,830
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
4 Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. Financial Data 2023
