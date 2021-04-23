Hokuhoku Financial : Revision of earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

1-2-26Tsutsumicho-dori,Toyama-city, Toyama Pref., 930-8637, Japan

Tel：+81-76-423-7331

Company Name: Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc.

Name of Representative：Eishin Ihori

President

Code:8377 (Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section), Sapporo Securities Exchange)

Revision of earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

Tokyo April 23, 2021－Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. ("Hokuhoku FG") announces the revision of consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, which was released on May 12, 2020.

1. Revision of earnings forecast (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) （In millions of JPY) Ordinary profits Net income Net income per share of attributable to owners of common stock (JPY) the parent Previous forecast (A) 26,000 16,500 115.35 Revised forecast (B) 32,100 21,300 152.24 Change (B-A) 6,100 4,800 Change (%) 23.5% 29.1% (reference) Business results 31,685 20,252 142.74 of previous fiscal year

2. Reason of revision

Hokuhoku FG revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. It is due to increase in ordinary profits and net income of subsidiary banks, which is mainly caused by increase in Net Gains on Securities.

This forecast is made based upon the information available at the date of press release and actual results may differ materially from such estimated figures as a result of various factors.

