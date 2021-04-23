Log in
    8377   JP3842400008

HOKUHOKU FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8377)
Hokuhoku Financial : Revision of earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

04/23/2021 | 02:06am EDT
1-2-26Tsutsumicho-dori,Toyama-city, Toyama Pref., 930-8637, Japan

Tel+81-76-423-7331

Company Name: Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc.

Name of RepresentativeEishin Ihori

President

Code:8377 (Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section), Sapporo Securities Exchange)

Revision of earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

Tokyo April 23, 2021Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. ("Hokuhoku FG") announces the revision of consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, which was released on May 12, 2020.

1.

Revision of earnings forecast (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

In millions of JPY)

Ordinary profits

Net income

Net income per share of

attributable to owners of

common stock (JPY)

the parent

Previous forecast (A)

26,000

16,500

115.35

Revised forecast (B)

32,100

21,300

152.24

Change (B-A)

6,100

4,800

Change (%)

23.5%

29.1%

(reference) Business results

31,685

20,252

142.74

of previous fiscal year

2. Reason of revision

Hokuhoku FG revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. It is due to increase in ordinary profits and net income of subsidiary banks, which is mainly caused by increase in Net Gains on Securities.

  • This forecast is made based upon the information available at the date of press release and actual results may differ materially from such estimated figures as a result of various factors.

End

Disclaimer

Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
