Hokuhoku Financial : Revision of earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

1-2-26Tsutsumicho-dori,Toyama-city, Toyama Pref., 930-8637, Japan
Tel：+81-76-423-7331
Company Name: Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc.
Name of Representative：Eishin Ihori
President
Code:8377 (Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section), Sapporo Securities Exchange)
Revision of earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
Tokyo April 23, 2021－Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. ("Hokuhoku FG") announces the revision of consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, which was released on May 12, 2020.
|
1.
|
Revision of earnings forecast (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
|
（In millions of JPY)
|
|
|
Ordinary profits
|
Net income
|
Net income per share of
|
|
|
|
attributable to owners of
|
common stock (JPY)
|
|
|
|
the parent
|
|
Previous forecast (A)
|
26,000
|
16,500
|
115.35
|
Revised forecast (B)
|
32,100
|
21,300
|
152.24
|
Change (B-A)
|
6,100
|
4,800
|
|
Change (%)
|
23.5%
|
29.1%
|
|
(reference) Business results
|
31,685
|
20,252
|
142.74
|
of previous fiscal year
|
|
|
2. Reason of revision
Hokuhoku FG revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. It is due to increase in ordinary profits and net income of subsidiary banks, which is mainly caused by increase in Net Gains on Securities.
-
This forecast is made based upon the information available at the date of press release and actual results may differ materially from such estimated figures as a result of various factors.
－End－
Disclaimer
Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:05:06 UTC.