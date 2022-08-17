Hokuto : Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter Ended June 30, 2022
08/17/2022 | 02:24am EDT
HOKUTO Corporation
Consolidated Financial Results
for the first quarter Ended
June 30, 2022
August, 2022
Contents
The financial report for the first quarter Ended June 30, 2022
Recent Activities
Reference material
2
Outline of consolidated reports for the 1st quarter of FY March 2023
◆Consolidated
(Millions of yen)
1Q ended
YoY
cf.Plan
Jun. 30, 2022
Net sales
15,665
102.4%
96.3%
Operating profit
△1,701
－
－
Profit attributable to
△557
－
－
owners of parent
◆Individual
(Millions of yen)
1Q ended
YoY
cf.Plan
Jun. 30, 2022
10,174
98.8%
91.5%
△1,740
－
－
△263
－
－
The mushroom business in Japan posted decreases in net sales and operating profit as mushroom prices were sluggish due to low vegetable market prices. Although the mushroom business outside Japan was also in a slump, net sales were higher than the previous year due to the effect of exchange rates.
◆By Segment
(Millions of yen)
Mushroom business
Mushroom business
Processed products
Chemical products
in Japan
outside Japan
business
business
1Q ended
YoY
1Q ended
YoY
1Q ended
YoY
1Q ended
YoY
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Net sales
9,628
98.4%
1,537
114.2%
1,794
109.1%
2,704
107.1%
Operating
△1,216
－
△28
－
11
13.8%
44
204.0%
profit
3
Consolidated Account at the 1st quarter in FY March 2023 (cf. previous year)
HOKUTO Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:23:04 UTC.