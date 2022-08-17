Log in
    1379   JP3843250006

HOKUTO CORPORATION

(1379)
2022-08-17
1940.00 JPY   +0.88%
Hokuto : Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter Ended June 30, 2022

08/17/2022
HOKUTO Corporation

Consolidated Financial Results

for the first quarter Ended

June 30, 2022

August, 2022

Contents

  1. The financial report for the first quarter Ended June 30, 2022
  2. Recent Activities
  3. Reference material

2

Outline of consolidated reports for the 1st quarter of FY March 2023

Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

1Q ended

YoY

cf.Plan

Jun. 30, 2022

Net sales

15,665

102.4%

96.3%

Operating profit

1,701

Profit attributable to

557

owners of parent

Individual

(Millions of yen)

1Q ended

YoY

cf.Plan

Jun. 30, 2022

10,174

98.8%

91.5%

1,740

263

The mushroom business in Japan posted decreases in net sales and operating profit as mushroom prices were sluggish due to low vegetable market prices. Although the mushroom business outside Japan was also in a slump, net sales were higher than the previous year due to the effect of exchange rates.

By Segment

(Millions of yen)

Mushroom business

Mushroom business

Processed products

Chemical products

in Japan

outside Japan

business

business

1Q ended

YoY

1Q ended

YoY

1Q ended

YoY

1Q ended

YoY

Jun. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2022

Net sales

9,628

98.4%

1,537

114.2%

1,794

109.1%

2,704

107.1%

Operating

1,216

28

11

13.8%

44

204.0%

profit

3

Consolidated Account at the 1st quarter in FY March 2023 (cf. previous year)

(Millions of yen)

1Q ended

1Q ended

YoYchange

YoY

Jun. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2022

Net sales

15,300

15,665

364

102.4%

Gross profit

2,943

2,006

936

68.2%

Gross profit margin

19.2%

12.8%

Selling, general and

3,676

3,708

31

100.9%

administrative expenses

Operating profit

733

1,701

968

Operating profit margin

4.8%

10.9%

Ordinary profit

638

594

44

Ordinary profit margin

4.2%

3.8%

Profit attributable to

504

557

52

owners of parent

Net profit margin

3.3%

3.6%

Earnings per share

8.16

16.04

4

Changes in mushroom production

（ｔ）

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

19,959

21,097

21,194

469

448

479

759

744

788

3,184

3,725

3,812

4,538

4,414

4,473

10,967

11,727

11,715

Previous fiscal year

Nex experience

Net plan

Bunashimeji(Bunapi including) Eryngii Maitake Shimofuri hiratake Fresh Donko

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HOKUTO Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
