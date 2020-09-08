Holaluz Clidom S A : 2019 ESG Impact Report

JUNE 2019 ESG Impact Report

Contents

1. Overview

• Welcome from the founders

• Our SDG impact and results

• Born ESG: our positive environmental impact

• Our story

2. How we change the world

• Purpose, Vision and Values

• Business model and Strategy 2023

• Value Proposition ǂ It's all about green energy ǂ Invisible Technology & Fair Rates ǂ Customer Obsession

• Building Trust

• Commitment to Society ǂ Collaborations ǂ Contribution to SDGs

• Our Value Chain

• Governance & Ethics

3. How we help people achieve their potential

• Our Team

• Our Culture

• Employee well-being

• Talented and highly performing team

• Development and growth

Appendix

• About this report

• GRI Content Index

Welcome from Carlota Pi, Oriol Vila and Ferran Nogué: Everything started with a drink after our MBA lessons. We had the vision to connect people to green energy with the goal of a planet powered by one hundred per cent green energy. We created the company with the conviction that companies can be tools to change the world. Holaluz today leads the transformation of the Spanish energy sector with a commitment to the new model of distributed generation and differential supply in self-consumption.

We aim to achieve our vision and purpose with a team that can achieve its full potential, both from a personal and professional standpoint. We are specially characterized by our #AlwaysPeopleFirst value and a great sense of humanity, putting our people always in the center.

Meaning that, we are a company made out of people to provide products and services to people. This means that for us, the work-life balance of our employees is a key pillar and therefore we are committed to a new business model which gives employees ﬂexibility and autonomy to carry out their responsibilities.

This holistic business approach has helped Holaluz close in on its target of achieving parity of representation in all areas of the company.

This development has come about almost completely organically.

When it comes to our customers, we strive to grant access to green energy while removing the traditional hassle of the energetic sector. We want our customer to "stop worrying", while we take care of the rest.

As an example of this, we launched the ﬁrst ﬂat electricity rate on the market that adapts to customer needs, using all the green energy they need, and paying a ﬂat rate every month. In addition, we demonstrated that green energy is even cheaper than conventional energy since it provides on average more than 100 Euros of savings per year.

All of this has helped to make Holaluz the ﬁrst European power company to be B Corp certiﬁed and a founding company of "Conscious Capitalism" in Spain, a philosophy that recognizes the innate potential for business to improve the world.

We have a great story of growth, which started with our strong vision.

This is now translated into the major campaign of #ItStartsWithSomething, designed to help people change the world.

Furthermore, we entered into the alternative Spanish stock market (MAB) during 2019 and engaged with our investors in a very ambitious 2023 Strategic Plan to achieve one million customers, 50,000 photovoltaic installations and sales above one billion euros.

We aim to achieve our strategic goals while ensuring our ESG approach towards everything we do.

Today, we are proud to launch our ﬁrst ESG Impact Report and

share with the world what we do to achieve a planet run 100% by

green energy while having fun along the way.

