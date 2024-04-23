TO BME GROWTH

Barcelona, April 24, 2024

In accordance with the provisions of article 227 of the consolidated text of the Law on Market Securities and Investment Services, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 6/2023, of 17 March, and its concordant provisions, as well as Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, Holaluz-Clidom, S.A. ("Holaluz" or the "Company") hereby informs you of the following information:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Holaluz-Clidom, S.A. will publish its Financial Year 2023 results and an update on 2024 year-to-date on April 30th, 2024 before the market opens. The Company will host an online presentation on the same day at 10.30 am (CET).

To register and connect to the presentation on the day, please click on the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YmxkFTCJQ5yxq40QtXya6Q

