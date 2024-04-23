Holaluz Clidom S A : Date of publication of financial year 2023 results (63 KB)
TO BME GROWTH
Barcelona, April 24, 2024
In accordance with the provisions of article 227 of the consolidated text of the Law on Market Securities and Investment Services, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 6/2023, of 17 March, and its concordant provisions, as well as Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, Holaluz-Clidom, S.A. ("Holaluz" or the "Company") hereby informs you of the following information:
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
Holaluz-Clidom, S.A. will publish its Financial Year 2023 results and an update on 2024 year-to-date on April 30th, 2024 before the market opens. The Company will host an online presentation on the same day at 10.30 am (CET).
To register and connect to the presentation on the day, please click on the following link:
In compliance with the provisions of BME MTF Equity Circular 3/2020, it is hereby expressly stated that the information provided has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the Company and its directors.
Carlota Pi Amorós President and coFounder
HOLALUZ-CLIDOM, S.A
Holaluz Clidom SA., formerly CLIDOM ENERGY, S.L., is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the electric power sector. The Company sells electric energy solely from renewable resources and natural gas to both private and corporate consumers. The Company focuses on purchase and sale, at an international level, production, and marketing of energy, natural gas and telecommunications and their transfer. The Company offers power stations that produce electricity under a special regime applicable to electricity produced from renewable energy sources, as well as the installation of solar panels. In addition, the Company provides energy, environment, and telecommunications advisory and engineering services.