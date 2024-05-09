Summary

2023 presented the industry with several challenges, including a significant decrease in electricity prices, a material contraction in demand for solar installations due to the sharp increase in interest rates, and unseasonably warm weather at the beginning of the year. All these combined to impact our sales, with revenue for the year 33% lower at 614.6 M€ .

However, our leadership team which was further enhanced during the year took decisive actions to mitigate against the weaker market backdrop. This included restructuring the business with significant efficiencies, cost savings, and headcount reductions achieved. This led to normalized operating costs being reduced 23% year-on-year.

We gained meaningful market share in our Solar business, doubling our share to an estimated +3% of total sales in a very fragmented market. The market remains vastly underpenetrated at just under 5% compared to other European countries with over 25%. A key focus was leveraging our technology and increasing our average installation selling price. We successfully increased this by 24% in Q4'23 against 2022 figures. Through this and our programme of operating efficiencies, we managed to lower the breakeven point of our solar business from 800-1,000 installations per month in 2022 to c 600 per month in 2023.

Alongside this, Holaluz continued to be a leading innovator in the marketplace. During the year we migrated 70% of our Energy portfolio customers to our new 'Tarifa Justa' subscription product, with both customers and Holaluz benefiting from its innovative fixed monthly rate. Across the group, Holaluz continues to have the best customer satisfaction scores amongst its peer group.

As a result of the above actions, we were able to achieve a positive normalized EBITDA performance of 4.3 M€ which was ultimately above the guidance given in January 2024.

In summary, we believe we delivered a resilient performance during 2023 and are well-positioned for 2024 and beyond.

We would like to give special thanks to our people and all our stakeholders as we navigated 2023. We remain wholly committed to driving the development of the distributed power market and energy transition in Spain and across Europe.