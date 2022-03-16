Holaluz Clidom S A : & GENERG PPA

BME GROWTH

Barcelona, 16 march 2022

In accordance with the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 226 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and related provisions, Holaluz-Clidom, S.A. (the "Society") hereby informs you of the following information:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Holaluz sign a PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) with GENERG for seven hydroelectric plants in Portugal

The agreement involves the purchase from GENERG, part of NOVENERGIA Group, an afliate of Total Eren, of approximately 66 GWh of green energy from seven hydraulic sites that add up to 24 MW of installed power. The decision will make it possible to connect around 20,000 Holaluz customers to green energy.

The PPA - which also includes market representation - is the first hydroelectric energy contract signed in the Iberian Peninsula and will enable Holaluz to diversify its renewable sources of energy.

Holaluz's strong growth rate in the context of energy prices worldwide derived from the rising wholesale electricity prices from the price increase in the wholesale electricity market, generates the need to look for this type of PPA contracts in order to provide a stable price to its customers and guarantee the renewable origin of energy.

In order to meet this need in the electricity market, Holaluz has recently signed another PPA with BayWA r.e that.will enable the supply of renewable energy to 9,500 additional Holaluz customers.

____________

Joaquim Ibern

Head of Corporate Finance

HOLALUZ-CLIDOM, S.A