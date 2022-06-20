Holaluz Clidom S A : Instructions for the connection to the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (23 June 2022)

BME GROWTH

Barcelona, 20 june 2022

In accordance with the provisions of article 228 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as in BME Growth Circular 3/2020, and as a continuation of the Call of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Holaluz-Clidom, S.A. (the "Society") published as Other Relevant Information last 23rd may, the Society informs the following information:

Procedure for the connection to the General Shareholders' Meeting on 23rd June 2022 at 12:00 PM.

In compliance with the provisions of BME MTF Equity Circular 3/2020, it is hereby expressly stated that the information provided has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the Company and its directors.

____________

Philippe Protto

Head of Corporate Finance

HOLALUZ-CLIDOM, S.A