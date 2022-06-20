Holaluz Clidom S A : Instructions for the connection to the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (23 June 2022)
06/20/2022 | 10:54am EDT
BME GROWTH
Barcelona, 20 june 2022
In accordance with the provisions of article 228 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as in BME Growth Circular 3/2020, and as a continuation of the Call of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Holaluz-Clidom, S.A. (the "Society") published as Other Relevant Information last 23rd may, the Society informs the following information:
Procedure for the connection to the General Shareholders' Meeting on 23rd June 2022 at 12:00 PM.
In compliance with the provisions of BME MTF Equity Circular 3/2020, it is hereby expressly stated that the information provided has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the Company and its directors.
Philippe Protto
Head of Corporate Finance
HOLALUZ-CLIDOM, S.A
At Holaluz we have decided to hold the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting online. Despite the situation, we will put in place all the necessary means available to facilitate the vote to the shareholders.
Below, we list the steps to follow in case you would like to follow the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 23rd June 2022 via videoconference:
From 11 a.m. onwards, you will be able to access, via the linkhttps://bit.ly/ShareholdersMeetingJune, a "waiting room" where you will have to accredit yourself with your name and surname, shareholder number, ID card number and e-mail address.
Once accredited, from 12:00 PM (when the Meeting will start) you will be able to follow the streaming of the Meeting.
AGENDA
FIRST. Annual accounts and corporate governance:
1.1. Examination and approval, given the case, of the Individual Annual Accounts of the Company regarding financial year closed as of December 31st h, 2021, duly revised by the auditors of the Company.
1.2. Examination and approval, given the case, of the Individual Management Report regarding the financial year closed as of December 31st, 2021, duly revised by the auditors of the Company.
1.3. Examination and approval, given the case, of the Consolidated Annual Accounts of the Company regarding the financial year closed as of December 31st, 2021, duly revised by the auditors of the Company.
1.4. Examination and approval, given the case, of the Consolidated Management Report regarding the financial year closed as of December 31st, 2021, duly revised by the auditors of the Company.
1.5. Approval, given the case, of the proposal for the distribution of earnings regarding the financial year closed as of December 31st, 2021.
1.6. Approval, given the case, of the Company's corporate governance regarding the financial year closed as of December 31st, 2021.
SECOND.Delegation of faculties to the Board of Directors, with the express faculty of substitution, for the formalization, interpretation, correction, and / or execution of the resolutions adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.