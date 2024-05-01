AL BME GROWTH
Barcelona, 1 de Mayo de 2024
De conformidad con lo dispuesto en el artículo 17 del Reglamento (UE) nº 596/2014 sobre abuso de mercado y en el artículo 227 del texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores, aprobado por Real Decreto Legislativo 6/2023, de 17 de marzo, y disposiciones concordantes, Holaluz-Clidom, S.A. (la "Sociedad") le informa de lo siguiente:
OTRA INFORMACIÓN RELEVANTE
Holaluz-Clidom, S.A. adjunta la presentación de resultados del año fiscal 2023 y el update del primer trimestre de 2024.
En cumplimiento de lo dispuesto en la Circular de Renta Variable BME MTF 3/2020, se hace constar expresamente que la información facilitada ha sido elaborada bajo la exclusiva responsabilidad de la Sociedad y de sus administradores.
Carlota Pi Amorós
CoFundadora y Presidenta Ejecutiva
HOLALUZ-CLIDOM, S.A
1
The Rooftop Revolution
FY 2023 results and Q1 2024 update April 30th 2024
Forward looking statements
Agenda
About Us
Marketplace and Strategy
2023 Review
2024 YTD and Guidance Summary
3
Our commitment to fully decarbonize the world
We are building the largest and mostimpactfulgreen energy community in Europe, unleashing the full
potential of electrifying energy demand by scaling distributed Solar and Storage
4
About Us
Leading the energy transition
Transforming every rooftop into a distributed green energy producer
- More than 13 years as a GreenTechleader in Spain
- Creating the largest green energy community in Europe, connecting distributed Solar producers and renewable electricity customers in our energy management platform
- Leading customer proposition in Solar installation, best product offering with largest savings for customers in a significantly underpenetrated market
- Established position in Energy Management, with an innovative fixed rate subscription basedproduct
- One of the leaders in customer satisfaction, with 4.1/5 stars in Trustpilot
- A disruptor in the marketplace
- Unique and differentiated business model - combining Solar and Energy Management
Business model
Getting vertically integrated into electricity generation through distributed solar and storage and connecting these distributed producers with end customers through our energy management tech platform creates a strong and sustainable competitive advantage in the sourcing cost of electricity for decades.
This will allow the company to offer green and affordable electricity through a subscription-based product to millions of people.
From
To
Energy management
Tech platform
Centralized oligopoly, polluting and with very
Decentralized, decarbonized, democratized and
affordable clean energy thanks to by-passing T&D
expensive T&D costs
costs and using the proximity network instead
A Distributed Generation ecosystem enables a unique sourcing advantage, allowingHolaluzto compete with large-scale incumbents
Illustrative Example of Electricity sourcing from Centralized Solar PPA vs Distributed Generation
Proximity or collective self-consumptionallows citizens to share self-generatedelectricitywith their neighbor on a contractual basis. The European Directive 2018/2001 develops the rules governing the self-consumptionof electricity
from renewable sources in Article 21. In Spain, the
Pool price T&D cost
139
24
75
40
Retail tariff offered to
customers with Distributed
Taxes Generation, to be meaningfully lower,
benefiting from T&D cost avoidance as it avoids T&D losses and frees up capacity in Transportation network
97
17
80
Royal Decree244/2019 of 5 April regulates the administrative, technical and economic conditions for self-consumptionof electricity, including the collective self-consumptionscheme
In Spain self-consumersdo not pay grid charges for the self-consumed energy, only for energy demand from the grid. Consumers participating in proximity or collective self- consumption can therefore pay a reduced fee on T&D costs. This reduced fee is set to 0 by CNMC (National Commission on Markets and Competition)
The distributedgeneration ecosystem benefiting from proximity network requires
- Balanced customer portfolio between solar home energy systems and electricity customers without solar panels
- Sufficient scale to be material and generate a real impact in the energy transition in Spain and Europe
Traditional centralized model
Holaluz distributed model
Holaluz ecosystem combining decentralized Solar PV and Energy Management enables our differentiated business model
A Connect people to green energy
Energy Management business
Holaluz sells electricity to its Supply customers without solar installations …
A flywheel powered by trust
And enabled by Technology
Optimize economic value of entire portfolio
Transform every sqm of
B
rooftop into green electricity
production and storage
Solar business
- buys that electricity from the surplus production generated by its Solar customers with PV installations, whose rooftop potential is completely leveraged …
Holaluztechnological ecosystem
C … and then centrally manages its portfolio of Solar customers through the development of a technological platform aimed at optimizing customer's production/ consumption patterns through communication to smart assets (PV inverters, batteries, EV chargers)
We are sophisticating the market with our unique value proposition combining the best of Solar and Energy Management
What the average player can do
Solar self-consumption installations
Flexible assets (Battery, EV chargers, heat pumps) installations with a very
limited interaction with the end user
Basic energy management offering a fixed price for surplus electricity
What Holaluz can do
Distributed Generation installations maximizing rooftop potential to share electricity with neighbouring customers leveraging proximity network and preparing for demand
electrification
Home Energy System operator integrating PV, batteries,
EV chargers and heat pumps in our platform to optimize client's electricity consumption and surplus sharing
Virtual Power Plant operator leveraging our installed fleet of batteries to participate in balancing, wholesale and capacity markets
Most competitive subscription-based energy
management product leveraging the ecosystem of decentralized producers-consumers benefitting from proximitynetwork regulation to skip T&D costs
