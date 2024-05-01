Forward looking statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements related to Holaluz (the "Company") These data do not represent estimates within the meaning of Commission Delegated Regulation (Eu) No. 2019/979 or No. 2019/980. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to: the Company's leadership team and talent development; the Company's financial and operating guidance and expectations; the Company's business plan, trajectory and expectations in 2022 and beyond, market leadership, competitive advantages, operational and financial results and metrics (and the assumptions related to the calculation of such metrics); the ongoing, anticipated, or potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants; the Company's momentum in the company's business strategies, expectations regarding market share, total addressable market, customer value proposition, market penetration, financing activities, financing capacity, product mix, and ability to manage cash flow and liquidity; the growth of the solar industry; the Company's ability to manage suppliers, inventory, and workforce; supply chains and regulatory impacts affecting supply chains; factors outside of the Company's control such as macroeconomic trends, public health emergencies, natural disasters, and the impacts of climate change; the legislative and regulatory environment of the solar industry and the potential impacts of proposed, amended, and newly adopted legislation and regulation on the solar industry and our business; expectations regarding the Company's storage and energy services businesses, anticipated emissions reductions due to utilization of the Company's solar systems; the Company's ability to derive value from the anticipated benefits of partnerships, new technologies, and pilot programs; expectations regarding the growth of home electrification, electric vehicles, virtual power plants, and distributed energy resources. These statements are not guarantees of future performance; they reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include: the impact of COVID-19 and its variants on the Company's operations; the Company's continued ability to manage costs and compete effectively; the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; worldwide economic conditions, including slow or negative growth rates; rising interest rates; changes in policies and regulations, including net metering and interconnection limits or caps and licensing restrictions; the Company's ability to attract and retain the Company's solar partners; supply chain risks and associated costs, strategic transactions, or acquisitions, and integrating those acquisitions; the Company's leadership team and ability to retract and retain key employees; changes in the retail prices of traditional utility generated electricity; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other incentives; the availability of solar panels, batteries, and other components and raw materials; the Company's business plan and the Company's ability to effectively manage the Company's growth and labor constraints; the Company's ability to meet the covenants in the Company's investment funds and debt facilities; factors impacting the solar industry generally. All forward-looking statements used herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.