TO BME GROWTH

Barcelona, 22 April 2024

Pursuant to article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April, on market abuse, and article 228 of the consolidated text of the Law on Market Securities and Investment Services, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 6/2023 of 17 March and its concordant provisions, as well as Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, Holaluz-Clidom, S.A. ("Holaluz" or the

"Company") hereby discloses the following

INSIDE INFORMATION

The digital news media "El Confidencial" has published today an article named "Holaluz lanza un SOS a la Generalitat de Catalunya por sus problemas de liquidez".

In view of the article, the company informs that it has everything ready to sign this week a loan of 10 M€ with the ICF; 3 M€ with Avançsa, a convertible loan with several Catalan "Family Offices" of an estimated 2 M€ and an "Equity Line" of up to 6 M€ of which the necessary amount would be used.

The company will provide further details on this issue at a later date.