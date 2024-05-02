TO BME GROWTH

Barcelona, April 30, 2024

In accordance with the provisions of article 227 of the consolidated text of the Law on Market Securities and Investment Services, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 6/2023, of 17 March, and its concordant provisions, as well as Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, Holaluz-Clidom, S.A. ("Holaluz" or the "Company") hereby informs you of the following information:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Further to its announcement on 24 April 2024 regarding the publication of its Financial Year 2023, Holaluz-Clidom,S.A. expects to publish these results along with an update on Q1 2024 by the end of the day.

The Company will host its online presentation on Friday, 3 May at 10.30 am (CET). To

register and connect to the presentation on the day, please click on the following link:

https://holaluz.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TPgzSKdHQziiRuVJew4ouw

In compliance with the provisions of BME MTF Equity Circular 3/2020, it is hereby expressly stated that the information provided has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the Company and its directors.

Carlota Pi

President and coFounder

HOLALUZ-CLIDOM, S.A