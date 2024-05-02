Holaluz Clidom S A : Update for FY 2023 Results Presentation (65 KB)
May 01, 2024 at 06:07 pm EDT
TO BME GROWTH
Barcelona, April 30, 2024
In accordance with the provisions of article 227 of the consolidated text of the Law on Market Securities and Investment Services, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 6/2023, of 17 March, and its concordant provisions, as well as Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, Holaluz-Clidom, S.A. ("Holaluz" or the "Company") hereby informs you of the following information:
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
Further to its announcement on 24 April 2024 regarding the publication of its Financial Year 2023, Holaluz-Clidom,S.A. expects to publish these results along with an update on Q1 2024 by the end of the day.
The Company will host its online presentation on Friday, 3 May at 10.30 am (CET). To
register and connect to the presentation on the day, please click on the following link:
In compliance with the provisions of BME MTF Equity Circular 3/2020, it is hereby expressly stated that the information provided has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the Company and its directors.
Carlota Pi
President and coFounder
HOLALUZ-CLIDOM, S.A
Holaluz Clidom SA., formerly CLIDOM ENERGY, S.L., is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the electric power sector. The Company sells electric energy solely from renewable resources and natural gas to both private and corporate consumers. The Company focuses on purchase and sale, at an international level, production, and marketing of energy, natural gas and telecommunications and their transfer. The Company offers power stations that produce electricity under a special regime applicable to electricity produced from renewable energy sources, as well as the installation of solar panels. In addition, the Company provides energy, environment, and telecommunications advisory and engineering services.