Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Holcim Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOLN   CH0012214059

HOLCIM LTD

(HOLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EQS-News: The Circular Explorer starts its journey to protect the ocean

07/21/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
The Circular Explorer starts its journey to protect the ocean 
2021-07-21 / 09:00 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  . First of its kind solar powered catamaran operated by One Earth One Ocean to clean coastal areas from plastic waste 
 
  . Driving education and science platforms to empower broader action and marine research 
 
  . Holcim becomes partner of Solar Impulse Foundation to drive clean technologies that are good for the planet 
 
The Circular Explorer, developed by One Earth One Ocean and made possible by Holcim, starts its mission today to clean 
up our ocean from plastic waste, while advancing marine science and education. Putting the circular economy to work, 
the catamaran has the capacity to recover four tons of plastic waste daily which it recycles into new applications from 
new products to alternative energy. To empower broad-based action, it runs an education program targeting students as 
changemakers, and serves as a science laboratory to advance marine research in partnership with leading marine 
institutes. 
Inaugurated today in Hamburg, Germany, in presence of Bertrand Piccard, Swiss explorer and environmentalist, the 100% 
solar powered catamaran, starts its journey in the Baltic Sea, with the kick-off of its education and science programs. 
In 2022 it will be deployed to the Manila Bay in the Philippines, which the country's government and private sector 
partners are rehabilitating, to start its plastic recovery and recycling work. 
Bertrand Piccard, founder Solar Impulse Foundation: 'Since my round-the-world solar flight in 2016, I have given to the 
Solar Impulse Foundation the challenge of identifying 1'000 solutions to protect the environment in a profitable way. 
It is fascinating to see the potential of innovation to turn world challenges into opportunities. The Circular Explorer 
is a great example, with its vital mission to push the boundaries of the circular economy to protect our ocean from 
plastic waste. I am excited to witness it as it embarks on its journey and will follow every step of its action.' 
Günther Bonin, oeoo: 'With One Earth - One Ocean we have been working to protect marine ecosystems since 2011. The 
Circular Explorer is our most advanced experiment to date. Fully powered by solar energy and designed to recover four 
tons of plastic waste per day, I look forward to seeing it make a real difference.' 
Jan Jenisch, CEO Holcim: 'Everyone has a role to play to preserve our ocean. We are proud supporters of the Circular 
Explorer to be part of the solution. I am inspired to see how young changemakers can act as catalysts to solve some of 
our world's greatest challenges. The Circular Explorer's education and science programs are designed to mobilize them 
to take action.' 
Starting its journey in Germany,  the Circular Explorer will spend three months in the Baltic Sea, with a focus on 
driving its education and science programs, while participating in key events, such as Climate Week in Hamburg. In 
2022, it will relocate to Manila Bay in the Philippines to start its plastic recovery and recycling work, while 
advancing its education and science programs and engaging with local communities. 
As it launches the Circular Explorer, Holcim becomes a partner of the Solar Impulse Foundation to contribute to its 
mission of driving clean technologies that are good for the planet and commercially sustainable. The partnership builds 
on Holcim's 17 efficient solutions labeled by the Solar Impulse Foundation as positive for the planet, such as ECOPact, 
the world's broadest range of green concrete enabling carbon neutral construction around the world. See more Solar 
Impulse Foundation endorsed solutions here. 
As a world leader in recycling, Holcim is launching the Circular Explorer as a symbol of its commitment to driving the 
circular economy and preserving nature. On its net zero journey, today Holcim recycles 50 million tons of materials 
across its business, on its way to 100 million tons by 2030. At the forefront of green building solutions, Holcim 
launched the world's first green cement with 20% recycled construction and demolition waste inside, representing 20% 
less materials drawn for nature, building more with less. 
ABOUT HOLCIM 
Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, 
Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With 
sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at 
the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with 
less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, 
Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 
70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four 
business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. 
More information is available on www.holcim.com 
More information about the Circular Explorer is available on https://www.holcim.com/circularexplorer 
 
ABOUT ONE EARTH - ONE OCEAN 
Founded in 2011 by Günther Bonin and led by a team of marine biologists and experts, the  environmental organization 
One Earth - One Ocean e.V. (oeoo) deals with the protection of the environment, in particular the water and coastal 
protection. It focuses on marine litter cleanup and is involved in the field of oil purification, microplastics, 
research and education. With the international  documentation on marine littering, the organization aims to change 
behaviour of individuals with regard to (plastic) waste. In 2018 oeoo has become an official partner of the UN 
Environment #CleanSeas campaign, aiming to engage governments, the general public, civil society and the private sector 
in the fight against marine plastic litter. 
https://oneearth-oneocean.com/en/ 
 
ABOUT SOLAR IMPULSE FOUNDATION 
The Solar Impulse Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by the Swiss explorer and clean technology ambassador 
Bertrand Piccard. It is committed to identifying and promoting technological solutions that can protect the environment 
in a profitable way. Recently, the Foundation achieved its first goal of identifying 1,000 such solutions to receive 
the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label. The labeling process is the only evaluation available today that assesses 
the economic profitability of products and processes that protect the environment in the fields of water, energy, 
mobility, infrastructure, industry, and agriculture. It is awarded following a rigorous evaluation process covering the 
assessment of feasibility, environmental impact, and profitability. Bertrand Piccard brings these solutions to 
decision-makers to help them adopt more ambitious environmental targets and energy policies. www.solarimpulse.com 
 
Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements: 
This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts 
regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with 
respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although 
Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions 
as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future 
performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks 
and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not 
limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and 
uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against 
relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking 
statements. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1220524 2021-07-21

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220524&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HOLCIM LTD 0.15% 51.9 Delayed Quote.6.54%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.15% 69.08 Delayed Quote.32.98%
WTI 0.25% 66.958 Delayed Quote.48.18%
All news about HOLCIM LTD
03:02aEQS-NEWS : The Circular Explorer starts its journey to protect the ocean
DJ
07/19STRIATUS UNVEILED : the first-of-its-kind 3D Concrete Printed bridge
PU
07/19EQS-NEWS : Striatus unveiled: the first-of-its-kind 3D Concrete Printed bridge
DJ
07/09HOLCIM : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/08HOLCIM : Launches New Group Identity After Name Change
MT
07/08ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Ocado, Blackstone, J Sainsbury, Marathon Oil, Virgin G..
07/08EQS-NEWS : Holcim unveils new Group identity
DJ
07/08HOLCIM : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/06HOLCIM : to Buy German Ready-Mix Concrete Provider Heinrich Teufel
MT
07/06MARKET CHATTER : Alstom Flags Cash Drain From Lingering Bombardier "Skeletons"
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 048 M 28 238 M 28 238 M
Net income 2021 2 442 M 2 647 M 2 647 M
Net Debt 2021 9 879 M 10 710 M 10 710 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 3,92%
Capitalization 31 687 M 34 356 M 34 352 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 67 409
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart HOLCIM LTD
Duration : Period :
Holcim Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLCIM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 51,80 CHF
Average target price 66,09 CHF
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Jenisch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Keith Carr Head-Legal & Compliance
Adrian W. Loader Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLCIM LTD6.54%37 925
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-19.98%33 170
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC19.20%15 524
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED16.59%13 980
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.19.68%10 753
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-6.08%9 147