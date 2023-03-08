Female empowerment, diversity and decarbonizing building: In conversation with Carmen Díaz

What does the future of building look like?

In one word: exciting! Never before in history have we had such a challenge before us in the form of the demands of a rapidly urbanizing world and the urgency of combating climate change by reducing CO2 emissions. And never before have we had such a great opportunity to build better with less thanks to smarter, low-carbon solutions that respond to those challenges, while also ensuring that our cities remain resilient in the face of a changing climate. That's what makes working at Holcim particularly interesting for me.

How are you decarbonizing building across its entire lifecycle and inspiring others to do the same?

In Holcim Spain, we are decarbonizing building across its lifecycle by working with early decision-makers, such as architects, engineers and developers to help them build better with less. We are also liaising with the authorities and other key stakeholders to find new ways to continue developing our solutions and drive green demand. We also work hard to demonstrate sustainable building methods and their benefits to our customers so that they see their short-term and long-term benefits.

To walk the talk, we're starting with our own operations. One of Holcim's most promising carbon, capture, utilization and storage projects is here in Spain. The Lighthouse Project aims to capture CO2 from flue gas at our Carboneras plant in Almería, and use it to accelerate crop production while reducing the amount of soil and water required per kilogram of vegetable production.