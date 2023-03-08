Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Holcim Ltd
  News
  7. Summary
    LHN   CH0012214059

HOLCIM LTD

(LHN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:11:36 2023-03-08 am EST
58.91 CHF   -0.46%
04:03aHolcim’s Ongoing Transformation Plan to Impact Future Profit Generation, Berenberg Says
MT
03/07HOLCIM : Berenberg reiterates its Sell rating
MD
03/02CRH increases profit - main share price to move to the USA
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Female empowerment, diversity and decarbonizing building: In conversation with Carmen Díaz

03/08/2023 | 04:47am EST
What does the future of building look like?

In one word: exciting! Never before in history have we had such a challenge before us in the form of the demands of a rapidly urbanizing world and the urgency of combating climate change by reducing CO2 emissions. And never before have we had such a great opportunity to build better with less thanks to smarter, low-carbon solutions that respond to those challenges, while also ensuring that our cities remain resilient in the face of a changing climate. That's what makes working at Holcim particularly interesting for me.

How are you decarbonizing building across its entire lifecycle and inspiring others to do the same?

In Holcim Spain, we are decarbonizing building across its lifecycle by working with early decision-makers, such as architects, engineers and developers to help them build better with less. We are also liaising with the authorities and other key stakeholders to find new ways to continue developing our solutions and drive green demand. We also work hard to demonstrate sustainable building methods and their benefits to our customers so that they see their short-term and long-term benefits.

To walk the talk, we're starting with our own operations. One of Holcim's most promising carbon, capture, utilization and storage projects is here in Spain. The Lighthouse Project aims to capture CO2 from flue gas at our Carboneras plant in Almería, and use it to accelerate crop production while reducing the amount of soil and water required per kilogram of vegetable production.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Holcim AG published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 09:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on HOLCIM LTD
Financials
Sales 2023 27 458 M 29 179 M 29 179 M
Net income 2023 2 640 M 2 806 M 2 806 M
Net Debt 2023 6 194 M 6 582 M 6 582 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 4,19%
Capitalization 34 831 M 37 014 M 37 014 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
EV / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 60 422
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart HOLCIM LTD
Duration : Period :
Holcim Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLCIM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 59,18 CHF
Average target price 56,71 CHF
Spread / Average Target -4,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Philipp Jenisch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Mathias Gärtner Head-Legal & Compliance
Hanne Birgitte Sorensen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLCIM LTD23.60%37 014
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED11.36%22 886
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD12.79%12 177
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED9.80%11 281
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC7.28%10 188
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC19.32%9 381