Holcim Ltd specializes in producing and marketing construction materials. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - cement and clinkers (56.5%): 200.8 million tons sold in 2021. At the end of 2021, the group had 266 production sites worldwide; - ready-mix concrete (19.1%): 46.5 million m3 sold (1,374 sites owned); - granulates (11.1%): 269.9 million tons of sand, gravel, and chalk sold, etc. At the end of 2021, Holcim Ltd had 661 production sites throughout the world; - other (13.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (29.9%), North America (27.3%), Asia/Pacific (22.2%), Latin America (9.7%), Africa and Middle East (9.1%) and other (1.8%).

Sector Construction Materials