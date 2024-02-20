HOLCIM : Barclays downgrades its recommendation

February 20, 2024 at 05:12 am EST Share

Barclays downgrades its recommendation on Holcim from 'weighted in line' to 'underweight', with an adjusted price target of CHF 63 to CHF 61, in a sector note on European cement manufacturers.



"We believe that better pricing power is here to stay, and that there is still much to be done to increase margins as energy costs fall", the broker judges at sector level.



Volumes will be moderate, but we think this is less important than in previous cycles, when players are more rational and valuations are attractive", he continues, nevertheless favoring Heidelberg Materials and Buzzi.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.