Holcim: CEO of Microsoft Switzerland to join Board of Directors

April 03, 2024 at 06:19 am EDT

Swiss cement manufacturer Holcim announced on Wednesday its intention to appoint Catrin Hinkel, Microsoft's Managing Director in Switzerland, to its Board of Directors.



A German national, Catrin Hinkel will head the Swiss branch of the American software giant from May 2021, after a 20-year career that previously took her to Accenture.



Her appointment, along with that of Michael H. McGarry, will be put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 8. They will also be asked to approve the reappointment of Jan Jenisch as Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Should these appointments be approved, the Group's Board would comprise 11 directors, ten of whom would be independent within the meaning of Swiss law.



