Holcim : (EN) Media release 2023 Annual General Meeting - Proposals approved

Media Release

Zug | 4 May 2023

Holcim Shareholders support all proposals at 2023 Annual General Meeting

Holcim shareholders approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals at the Annual General Meeting that took place in Zug today. The Board appreciates the strong support of its shareholders on its governance leadership changes with Jan Jenisch voted in as Chairman with 96.72% and Lead Independent Director Hanne Sørensen with 94.40%. Endorsing Holcim's climate action and upgraded targets, shareholders strongly supported the Group's second Climate Report with a 95.75% advisory vote in favor.

Beat Hess, Chairman of the Board: "It was an immense pleasure to welcome Holcim's shareholders today at our Annual General Meeting in Zug, and to be meeting again in person. I sincerely thank our shareholders for their trust and support during my 13 years on the Board, and the most valued confidence they placed in me for the last seven years as Chairman. It has been my privilege to serve Holcim and its passionate team of 60,000 people making sustainable building happen around the world. I am deeply proud of the strong company Holcim is today, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. At this moment of transition, I wish Jan and the entire Holcim family much continued success."

The Board sincerely thanks Beat Hess for his outstanding leadership. Throughout his tenure, Beat played an instrumental role in ensuring Holcim's successful transformation while confidently steering the company through challenging times.

Shareholders confirmed the proposed distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.50 per registered share of Holcim Ltd from the capital contribution reserves. Shareholders also approved the cancellation of up to 40 million registered shares repurchased under the share buyback program that was announced in October 2022.

All members of the Board standing for re-election have been confirmed in office. The Board of Directors now consists of the following members: Jan Jenisch (Chairman), Hanne Sørensen (Vice Chairwoman and Lead Independent Director), Philippe Block, Kim Fausing, Leanne Geale, Naina Lal Kidwai, Ilias Läber, Jürg Oleas and Claudia Sender Ramirez.

Shareholders also confirmed all members of the Nomination, Compensation & Governance Committee: Ilias Läber, Jürg Oleas, Claudia Sender Ramirez and Hanne Sørensen. Ms. Sørensen will continue to serve as Chairwoman.

Shareholders approved the annual report and annual financial statements of the Group and of Holcim Ltd as well as the revision of the Articles of Incorporation. They also approved the compensation report in an advisory vote. In two separate binding votes shareholders approved the maximum overall amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Board for the period between the 2023 and 2024 Annual General Meetings as well as the total maximum amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Executive Committee for the 2024 financial year.