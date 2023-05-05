Holcim : (EN) Speech of CEO

General Assembly

May 4, 2023, 10.00 a.m.

Bossard Arena, General-Guisan-Strasse 4 6300 Zug, Switzerland

Speech of the CEO

Check against delivery

Jan Jenisch, CEO

Thank you, Beat.

Dear fellow shareholders,

A warm welcome to Holcim's 2023 AGM!

It is an immense pleasure for us to be re-engaging with all of you face-to-face today, after three years of COVID restrictions.

Personally, I deeply missed our rich exchanges during this time, and am delighted that you have come to the Bosshard Arena today.

Before I go into this year's performance, I would like to share how extremely proud I am of our teams' resilience throughout the pandemic.

With our relentless focus on "Health, Cost and Cash", we successfully kept our people and communities safe, while playing an essential role to keep our customers and society running.

The crisis proved the strength of our decentralized business model, with empowered P&L leaders making the right decisions across our markets.

Looking at the company Holcim is today, we can safely say that we emerged stronger from the crisis.

We have reached a new level of performance, enabling us to responsibly navigate our world's continued challenges, from geopolitical uncertainty to inflationary pressures.