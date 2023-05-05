Holcim : (EN) Speech of Chairman

In doing so, employees around the world have lived up to our purpose of building progress for people and the planet. At the same time, they have achieved record results quarter after quarter. From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate everyone involved in this exceptional record performance.

Before I hand over to Jan Jenisch for a more in-depth overview of the 2022 results, I would like to touch on a few topics that are of great importance to us at Holcim.

One of our core themes is sustainability: Holcim is decarbonizing the construction sector at all stages of the building life cycle.

We are starting to decarbonize our own operations, based on the latest science.

With our low-carbon building materials and smart design systems, we are reducing the carbon footprint of the construction industry as a second step. Our customers can build more sustainably with our low-carbon materials.

With our innovative roof and insulation solutions, we improve the energy efficiency of existing buildings in a third step. Here, our customers save further CO2.

In a fourth and final step, we recycle construction and demolition materials to turn old buildings into new ones.

To accelerate the transition to sustainable construction, we are working with key stakeholders.

For example, we engaged with key stakeholders at the 27th UN Climate Change Conference and New York Climate Week for even greater decarbonization of the construction sector. We have also been at the forefront of innovation. Our innovation partners include researchers at MIT and ETH as well as green mobility startups. One example is the German start-up Magment, with whom we are jointly developing magnetizable road surfaces that will allow vehicles to be charged wirelessly while driving.

We are also working with our partners on next-generation solutions, in particular pioneering new technologies for carbon capture, utilization and storage.

Let me get back to the transformation of Holcim. A key aspect last year was the significant shift to our core markets, particularly North America. At the same time, we divested our businesses in Brazil and India. It is not easy to say goodbye to employees with whom we have worked closely for many years. Nevertheless, this was an important step and we are very grateful to our former employees in these markets for the good cooperation over the past years.

Last fall we closed another chapter. It concerns the settlement reached between Lafarge SA and the US Department of Justice last October on Lafarge conduct in Syria, which happened before the acquisition. We have thus drawn a line under an old issue that contradicts everything Holcim stands for as a company.

We always align our actions with the highest standards of corporate governance, ethics and integrity, and we do not tolerate violations. Our 60,000 employees around the world always stand up for these principles every day.