Holcim : First Quarter 2022 Trading Update - Analyst Presentation

Q1 2022
TRADING UPDATE
JAN JENISCH | CEO GÉRALDINE PICAUD | CFO
APRIL 22, 2022
01.
HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY DEVELOPMENTS
JAN JENISCH | CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Q1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
RECORD START TO THE YEAR
PORTFOLIO UPDATE Q1 2022
SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF MALARKEY AND 4 BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS
4
ROOFING BUSINESS IN Q1 2022
LEADING POSITIONS IN FAST GROWING US ROOFING MARKETS
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Holcim AG published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:47:04 UTC.