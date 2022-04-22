Log in
    LHN   CH0012214059

HOLCIM LTD

(LHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/21 11:30:25 am EDT
45.85 CHF   +2.37%
Holcim Lifts FY22 Sales Outlook After 20% Jump In Q1
MT
HOLCIM : First Quarter 2022 Trading Update - Analyst Presentation
PU
Record start to the year
EQ
Holcim : First Quarter 2022 Trading Update - Analyst Presentation

04/22/2022 | 12:48am EDT
Q1 2022

TRADING UPDATE

JAN JENISCH | CEO GÉRALDINE PICAUD | CFO

APRIL 22, 2022

01.

HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY DEVELOPMENTS

JAN JENISCH | CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Q1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

RECORD START TO THE YEAR

PORTFOLIO UPDATE Q1 2022

SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF MALARKEY AND 4 BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS

4

ROOFING BUSINESS IN Q1 2022

LEADING POSITIONS IN FAST GROWING US ROOFING MARKETS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Holcim AG published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 400 M 30 925 M 30 925 M
Net income 2022 2 568 M 2 701 M 2 701 M
Net Debt 2022 9 197 M 9 674 M 9 674 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 27 877 M 29 323 M 29 323 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 91,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 45,85 CHF
Average target price 54,15 CHF
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Philipp Jenisch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Mathias Gärtner Head-Legal & Compliance
Adrian W. Loader Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLCIM LTD-3.70%29 323
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED2.18%30 277
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-19.66%17 383
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-25.95%13 591
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-4.72%12 165
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC11.05%11 690