  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Holcim Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHN   CH0012214059

HOLCIM LTD

(LHN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:52 2023-04-20 am EDT
58.92 CHF   +0.48%
01:00aHolcim : First Quarter 2023 Trading Update - Analyst Presentation
PU
12:53aSwiss Building Materials Giant Holcim Books Lower Q1 Sales; Outlook Raised
MT
12:51aHolcim increases full-year guidance after Q1 beats forecasts
RE
Holcim : First Quarter 2023 Trading Update - Analyst Presentation

04/21/2023 | 01:00am EDT
HSG Learning Center, St.Gallen, Switzerland

ECOCycle® inside with 20% recycled construction demolition materials

Q1 2023

TRADING UPDATE

JAN JENISCH | CEO

STEFFEN KINDLER | CFO

APRIL 21, 2023

01.

HIGHLIGHTS

AND KEY

DEVELOPMENTS

JAN JENISCH | CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

HSG Learning Center, St. Gallen, Switzerland

ECOCycle® inside with 20% recycled construction demolition materials

Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

STRONG START TO THE YEAR, GUIDANCE UPGRADED

Net Sales of CHF 5'725 m

Organic growth of +8.0%

Recurring EBIT of CHF 493 m

Over-proportional organic growth of +12.0%

12 value accretive acquisitions

5 in Solutions & Products; 7 in Aggregates & Ready-Mix

Accelerating climate action

Holcim's 2nd climate report with upgraded targets

Guidance 2023 upgraded

Organic Net Sales growth above 6%

Organic recurring EBIT growth above 10%

New CAP Group Headquarters, Milan, Italy

Built with ECOPact, low carbon concrete

3

SUCCESSFUL TRANSFORMATION

12 VALUE ACCRETIVE ACQUISITIONS

Solutions & Products

Duro-Last

USA

Roofing systems

FDT Flachdach

Technologie

Germany

Roofing systems

Indar

Mexico Roofing & retail offering

Quimexur

Argentina

Roofing & waterproofing

HM Factory

Poland

Precast

4

Aggregates & Ready-Mix

Chrono Chape

France / RMX

Nicem

Italy / AGG

Pioneer Landscape Centers

USA / AGG

Sivyer Logistics UK / Construction & demolition materials recycling

Tezak Heavy Equipment

USA / AGG & Construction

Stones Business

Development

Romania / AGG

Ol-Trans

Poland / RMX

LEADER IN SUSTAINABILITY

ACCELERATING CLIMATE ACTION

2nd Climate Report

Accelerating Climate Action

Giving shareholders a say on Holcim's climate strategy

Upgraded targets

In line with 1.5°C framework

CO2 per

Net Sales

Reduction of 21% in 2022

Target >10% further reduction in 2023

Carbon

Capture

Projects

Carbon dioxide is captured

and concentrated

Cumulative CHF 2 bn investment by 2030

To capture more than 5 Mt CO2 per year

Launch of

Holcim proprietary Circular

Technology Platform

ECOCycle® to accelerate recycling of

Construction Demolition Materials

On track to exceed 2025 target of 10 Mt

ECOPact

16% of Ready-Mix

Net Sales in Q1 2023

ECOPlanet

Available in 27 markets

First Calcined Clay production

with up to 50% less CO2 in France and Mexico

5

Disclaimer

Holcim AG published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 04:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
