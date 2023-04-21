|
Holcim : First Quarter 2023 Trading Update - Analyst Presentation
HSG Learning Center, St.Gallen, Switzerland
ECOCycle® inside with 20% recycled construction demolition materials
Q1 2023
TRADING UPDATE
JAN JENISCH | CEO
STEFFEN KINDLER | CFO
01.
HIGHLIGHTS
AND KEY
DEVELOPMENTS
JAN JENISCH | CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
HSG Learning Center, St. Gallen, Switzerland
ECOCycle® inside with 20% recycled construction demolition materials
Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
STRONG START TO THE YEAR, GUIDANCE UPGRADED
Net Sales of CHF 5'725 m
Organic growth of +8.0%
Recurring EBIT of CHF 493 m
Over-proportional organic growth of +12.0%
12 value accretive acquisitions
5 in Solutions & Products; 7 in Aggregates & Ready-Mix
Accelerating climate action
Holcim's 2nd climate report with upgraded targets
Guidance 2023 upgraded
Organic Net Sales growth above 6%
Organic recurring EBIT growth above 10%
New CAP Group Headquarters, Milan, Italy
Built with ECOPact, low carbon concrete
SUCCESSFUL TRANSFORMATION
12 VALUE ACCRETIVE ACQUISITIONS
Solutions & Products
Duro-Last
USA
Roofing systems
FDT Flachdach
Technologie
Germany
Roofing systems
Indar
Mexico Roofing & retail offering
Quimexur
Argentina
Roofing & waterproofing
HM Factory
Poland
Precast
4
Aggregates & Ready-Mix
Chrono Chape
France / RMX
Nicem
Italy / AGG
Pioneer Landscape Centers
USA / AGG
Sivyer Logistics UK / Construction & demolition materials recycling
Tezak Heavy Equipment
USA / AGG & Construction
Stones Business
Development
Romania / AGG
Ol-Trans
Poland / RMX
LEADER IN SUSTAINABILITY
ACCELERATING CLIMATE ACTION
2nd Climate Report
Accelerating Climate Action
Giving shareholders a say on Holcim's climate strategy
Upgraded targets
In line with 1.5°C framework
CO2 per
Net Sales
Reduction of 21% in 2022
Target >10% further reduction in 2023
Carbon
Capture
Projects
Carbon dioxide is captured
and concentrated
Cumulative CHF 2 bn investment by 2030
To capture more than 5 Mt CO2 per year
Launch of
Holcim proprietary Circular
Technology Platform
ECOCycle® to accelerate recycling of
Construction Demolition Materials
On track to exceed 2025 target of 10 Mt
ECOPact
16% of Ready-Mix
Net Sales in Q1 2023
ECOPlanet
Available in 27 markets
First Calcined Clay production
with up to 50% less CO2 in France and Mexico
|Analyst Recommendations on HOLCIM LTD
|Sales 2023
|
27 489 M
30 736 M
30 736 M
|Net income 2023
|
2 816 M
3 149 M
3 149 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
6 534 M
7 306 M
7 306 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|12,2x
|Yield 2023
|4,40%
|Capitalization
|
34 678 M
38 774 M
38 774 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,50x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,39x
|Nbr of Employees
|60 422
|Free-Float
|90,2%
Technical analysis trends HOLCIM LTD
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|21
|Last Close Price
|58,92 CHF
|Average target price
|61,80 CHF
|Spread / Average Target
|4,89%