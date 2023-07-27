  1. Markets
Security LHN

HOLCIM LTD

Equities LHN CH0012214059

Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11:30:30 2023-07-27 am EDT
61.64 CHF +3.49% +3.38% +28.91%
05:18pm HOLCIM : H1 23: America to drive future growth Alphavalue
03:21pm Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 07/27/2023 - 3:15 p.m. DP

HOLCIM : H1 23: America to drive future growth

Today at 11:18 am

Latest news about Holcim Ltd

Chart Holcim Ltd

Company Profile

Holcim Ltd specializes in producing and marketing construction materials. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - cement and clinkers (56.5%): 200.8 million tons sold in 2021. At the end of 2021, the group had 266 production sites worldwide; - ready-mix concrete (19.1%): 46.5 million m3 sold (1,374 sites owned); - granulates (11.1%): 269.9 million tons of sand, gravel, and chalk sold, etc. At the end of 2021, Holcim Ltd had 661 production sites throughout the world; - other (13.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (29.9%), North America (27.3%), Asia/Pacific (22.2%), Latin America (9.7%), Africa and Middle East (9.1%) and other (1.8%).
Sector
Construction Materials
Calendar
04:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Holcim Ltd

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
59.56CHF
Average target price
63.74CHF
Spread / Average Target
+7.02%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Cement & Concrete Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HOLCIM LTD
Chart Analysis Holcim Ltd
+28.91% 39 991 M $
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited
-21.61% 17 405 M $
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
Chart Analysis James Hardie Industries plc
+62.69% 12 417 M $
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED
Chart Analysis Shree Cement Limited
+2.49% 10 681 M $
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Xinjiangtianshan Cement Co.,Ltd
+0.12% 10 342 M $
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.
Chart Analysis Taiwan Cement Corp.
+11.00% 8 498 M $
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC
Chart Analysis Dangote Cement Plc
+34.87% 7 520 M $
EAGLE MATERIALS INC.
Chart Analysis Eagle Materials Inc.
+37.52% 6 741 M $
ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Asia Cement Corporation
-2.44% 4 549 M $
DALMIA BHARAT LIMITED
Chart Analysis Dalmia Bharat Limited
+4.23% 4 472 M $
Cement & Concrete Manufacturing
