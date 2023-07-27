Equities LHN CH0012214059
|Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11:30:30 2023-07-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|61.64 CHF
|+3.49%
|+3.38%
|+28.91%
|05:18pm
|03:21pm
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 07/27/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
|DP
HOLCIM : H1 23: America to drive future growth
Today at 11:18 am
Company Profile
Holcim Ltd specializes in producing and marketing construction materials. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - cement and clinkers (56.5%): 200.8 million tons sold in 2021. At the end of 2021, the group had 266 production sites worldwide; - ready-mix concrete (19.1%): 46.5 million m3 sold (1,374 sites owned); - granulates (11.1%): 269.9 million tons of sand, gravel, and chalk sold, etc. At the end of 2021, Holcim Ltd had 661 production sites throughout the world; - other (13.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (29.9%), North America (27.3%), Asia/Pacific (22.2%), Latin America (9.7%), Africa and Middle East (9.1%) and other (1.8%).
SectorConstruction Materials
Calendar
04:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Holcim Ltd
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
59.56CHF
Average target price
63.74CHF
Spread / Average Target
+7.02%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Cement & Concrete Manufacturing
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+28.91%
|39 991 M $
|-21.61%
|17 405 M $
|+62.69%
|12 417 M $
|+2.49%
|10 681 M $
|+0.12%
|10 342 M $
|+11.00%
|8 498 M $
|+34.87%
|7 520 M $
|+37.52%
|6 741 M $
|-2.44%
|4 549 M $
|+4.23%
|4 472 M $