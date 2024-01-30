Stock LHN HOLCIM LTD
Holcim Ltd

Equities

LHN

CH0012214059

Construction Materials

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 07:57:43 2024-01-30 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
67.68 CHF +0.68% Intraday chart for Holcim Ltd +6.96% +2.48%
01:30pm HOLCIM : Holcim splits into two Alphavalue
Jan. 29 Swiss Equities Post Gains Amid Central Bank, Economic Data Spotlight MT
Latest news about Holcim Ltd

Holcim takes 'rock star' North American business to Wall Street RE
HOLCIM : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating ZD
Global markets live: United Airlines, Intel, Bayer, Spotify, Microsoft... Our Logo
Trending : Holcim Plans to Split Off Its North America Business DJ
Transcript : Holcim Ltd - Special Call
Oddo BHF Maintains Holcim at Neutral, Lifts PT MT
Holcim: demerger project hailed CF
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 7 AM ET DJ
Jan Jenisch, CEO of Holcim: Spin-off of its North American activities MT
Holcim shares surge after investors welcome move to spin off N.American business RE
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Make Cautious Start to Busy Week Ahead DJ
European shares end slightly higher as financials offset gains in energy stocks RE
European shares tepid as financials offset gains in energy stocks; Holcim shines RE
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 5 AM ET DJ
Holcim's biggest shareholder backs plan to list North American business RE
HOLCIM : Oddo BHF raises its target price CF
Holcim CEO: company open to new share buyback RE
HOLCIM SHAREHOLDER SCHMIDNHEINY SAYS THE TRANSACTION IS IN LINE… RE
HOLCIM'S BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER TOMAS SCHMIDHEINY FULLY SUPPORTS CO… RE
Transcript : Holcim Ltd - Special Call
Holcim Shares Jump After North America Spinoff Plan DJ
US Futures Flat, European Stocks Slightly Down Ahead of Central Bank Decisions DJ
HOLCIM CEO: FOR HOLCIM WE WILL SEE A STRONG 2024, WE ARE LOOKIN… RE

Chart Holcim Ltd

More charts

Company Profile

Holcim Ltd specializes in producing and marketing construction materials. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - cement and clinkers (56.5%): 200.8 million tons sold in 2021. At the end of 2021, the group had 266 production sites worldwide; - ready-mix concrete (19.1%): 46.5 million m3 sold (1,374 sites owned); - granulates (11.1%): 269.9 million tons of sand, gravel, and chalk sold, etc. At the end of 2021, Holcim Ltd had 661 production sites throughout the world; - other (13.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (29.9%), North America (27.3%), Asia/Pacific (22.2%), Latin America (9.7%), Africa and Middle East (9.1%) and other (1.8%).
Sector
Construction Materials
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
SMI , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Holcim Ltd

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
67.22 CHF
Average target price
69.67 CHF
Spread / Average Target
+3.65%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

