HOLCIM : Oddo BHF raises its opinion

March 28, 2024 at 04:50 am EDT

Oddo BHF has upgraded its opinion on Holcim from 'neutral' to 'outperform', with a price target raised from 73 to 95 Swiss francs, taking into account updated market data and the inclusion in the beta of the spin-off of North American activities.



According to the research firm, this operation will undoubtedly unlock value in the medium term, and the 'bad co' 'will be much more attractive, with a dividend maintained at three Swiss francs in line with pre-spin-off Holcim'.



At the current price, the 'bad co' would be valued at 4.4 times EV/EBITDA (21% FCF and 15% dividend yield), a heresy compared to the average yield of the SMI index at 3.5%, and ahead of the pack at 6.4% for Swiss Re and 5.6% Swiss Life', the analyst continues.



