Holcim said Catrin Hinkel will stand for election to its board of directors at its annual general meeting on May 8.

The Swiss building-material company said on Tuesday that Hinkel, the current Chief Executive of Microsoft Switzerland, will stand for election as a new independent member alongside nominee Michael H. McGarry.

All other members will stand for re-election, including Jan Jenisch as Chairman of the Board, the company said.

