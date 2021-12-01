Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Holcim Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHN   CH0012214059

HOLCIM LTD

(LHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Holcim : Statement following court interview of Lafarge SA on 29 November 2021, Paris, France

12/01/2021 | 12:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
1 December 2021

Holcim continues to fully collaborate with the French judicial authorities, which interviewed the representative of Lafarge SA on November 29, 2021, for the second time since 2018.

Given the gravity of the alleged offences, Beat Hess, Chairman of the Board of Holcim, accepted to represent Lafarge SA in the court hearing.

At the closing of the interview, he said:

"I cannot comment on the details of the case as the investigation is ongoing. What I can say is that all the alleged charges against Lafarge SA are in stark contrast with everything that Holcim stands for as a company.

"The described events concerning Lafarge SA were concealed from the Holcim Board at the time of the merger in 2015 and go completely against the values of our company.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of Holcim, I would like to reiterate how extremely shocked and appalled we are by the alleged charges against Lafarge SA."

Since becoming aware of this legacy issue of Lafarge SA in 2016, Holcim proactively engaged reputable third-party experts to conduct a thorough independent investigation and shared its results transparently with the judicial authorities. Since then, all the individuals put under investigation are no longer with the company. All events under examination took place before the merger of Lafarge and Holcim and were concealed to Holcim during the merger.

Across its business worldwide, Holcim operates according to the highest standards of governance, ethics & integrity with zero tolerance for any breaches. Its 70.000 people around the world stand by these principles every day.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

More information is available on www.holcim.com

Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

Documents
  • Media Release - English(pdf, 114.79 KB)
  • Media Release - German(pdf, 83.1 KB)
  • Media Release - French(pdf, 121.67 KB)
Contacts

media@holcim.com

  • Zug: ​+41 (0) 58 858 87 10

investor.relations@holcim.com

  • Zug: +41 (0) 58 858 87 87

Disclaimer

LafargeHolcim Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 17:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOLCIM LTD
12:51pHOLCIM : Statement following court interview of Lafarge SA on 29 November 2021, Paris, Fra..
PU
12:48pHolcim Group Statement following court interview of Lafarge SA on            29 Novem..
EQ
03:44aHolcim Completes Sale Of 75% Shareholding To China's Huaxin
MT
03:21aHOLCIM : closes divestment of business in Zambia in line with portfolio transformation
PU
03:03aHolcim closes divestment of business in Zambia in line with portfolio transformation
EQ
11/25Holcim Extends Chairman's Term Until Spring 2023
MT
11/25HOLCIM : launches DYNAMax high-performance concrete to build more with less
PU
11/25Holcim launches DYNAMax high-performance concrete to build more with less
EQ
11/22HOLCIM : Buy rating from UBS
MD
11/19HOLCIM : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOLCIM LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 26 522 M 28 821 M 28 821 M
Net income 2021 2 363 M 2 568 M 2 568 M
Net Debt 2021 9 858 M 10 713 M 10 713 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 4,56%
Capitalization 27 191 M 29 490 M 29 548 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 67 409
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart HOLCIM LTD
Duration : Period :
Holcim Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLCIM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 44,45 CHF
Average target price 60,90 CHF
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Jenisch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Keith Carr Head-Legal & Compliance
Adrian W. Loader Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLCIM LTD-8.58%29 490
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-26.98%28 671
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC45.66%17 582
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-12.05%17 420
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED8.70%12 536
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC14.33%11 592