Holcim : Statement following court interview of Lafarge SA on 29 November 2021, Paris, France

Holcim continues to fully collaborate with the French judicial authorities, which interviewed the representative of Lafarge SA on November 29, 2021, for the second time since 2018.

Given the gravity of the alleged offences, Beat Hess, Chairman of the Board of Holcim, accepted to represent Lafarge SA in the court hearing.

At the closing of the interview, he said:

"I cannot comment on the details of the case as the investigation is ongoing. What I can say is that all the alleged charges against Lafarge SA are in stark contrast with everything that Holcim stands for as a company.

"The described events concerning Lafarge SA were concealed from the Holcim Board at the time of the merger in 2015 and go completely against the values of our company.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of Holcim, I would like to reiterate how extremely shocked and appalled we are by the alleged charges against Lafarge SA."

Since becoming aware of this legacy issue of Lafarge SA in 2016, Holcim proactively engaged reputable third-party experts to conduct a thorough independent investigation and shared its results transparently with the judicial authorities. Since then, all the individuals put under investigation are no longer with the company. All events under examination took place before the merger of Lafarge and Holcim and were concealed to Holcim during the merger.

Across its business worldwide, Holcim operates according to the highest standards of governance, ethics & integrity with zero tolerance for any breaches. Its 70.000 people around the world stand by these principles every day.

