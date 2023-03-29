Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Holcim Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHN   CH0012214059

HOLCIM LTD

(LHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:18 2023-03-28 am EDT
57.50 CHF   +1.16%
01:02aHolcim acquires Quimexur, expanding roofing and waterproofing in Latin America
EQ
03/28Adani shares tumble on report group seeking time to pay ACC, Ambuja debt
RE
03/27Holcim Philippines' Net Profit Jumps in Q4
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Holcim acquires Quimexur, expanding roofing and waterproofing in Latin America

03/29/2023 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition
Holcim acquires Quimexur, expanding roofing and waterproofing in Latin America

29.03.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

  • Leading producer of liquid membranes for roofing and waterproofing applications in Argentina
  • Accelerates Holcim’s growth in Solutions & Products to reach 30% of Group net sales by 2025

Holcim acquires Quimexur, a leading producer of liquid membranes for roofing and waterproofing applications in Argentina. This follows the rollout of the GacoFlex TechoProtec line of products in Latin America, after the acquisition of Firestone Building Products in 2021. TechoProtec, a premium waterproofing and thermal isolation roofing system, advances Holcim’s ambition to become a leader in roofing and waterproofing systems in Latin America.

Oliver Osswald, Region Head Latin America: “With Quimexur we are moving quickly on our ambition to expand our position in roofing and waterproofing across Latin America. I warmly welcome all 120 of Quimexur’s employees into the Holcim family and look forward to investing in this business’ next era of growth together.”

With this acquisition Holcim is advancing its "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth", aiming to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive segments of construction, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation.

About Holcim
Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate’s roofing to PRB’s insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.

Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future.

Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:
This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.


End of Media Release

1594973  29.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1594973&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about HOLCIM LTD
01:02aHolcim acquires Quimexur, expanding roofing and waterproofing in Latin America
EQ
03/28Adani shares tumble on report group seeking time to pay ACC, Ambuja debt
RE
03/27Holcim Philippines' Net Profit Jumps in Q4
MT
03/20Holcim acquires hm factory to enter precast market in poland
AQ
03/20HSBC Lifts Price Target on Holcim, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
03/20Mutares Sells Thermoplastic Roofing Membranes Maker to Holcim
MT
03/20Holcim Ltd (SWX:HOLN) completed the acquisition of FDT Flachdach Technol..
CI
03/16Global markets live: Deliveroo, Adobe, Berkshire Hathaway, First rep..
MS
03/16Switzerland's Holcim Buys Polish Precast Concrete Maker HM Factory
MT
03/16Holcim acquires HM Factory to enter precast market in Poland
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOLCIM LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 27 554 M 29 949 M 29 949 M
Net income 2023 2 778 M 3 020 M 3 020 M
Net Debt 2023 6 263 M 6 808 M 6 808 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 4,42%
Capitalization 33 842 M 36 784 M 36 784 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 60 422
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart HOLCIM LTD
Duration : Period :
Holcim Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLCIM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 57,50 CHF
Average target price 59,60 CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Philipp Jenisch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Mathias Gärtner Head-Legal & Compliance
Hanne Birgitte Sorensen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLCIM LTD18.71%36 784
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-2.20%20 814
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD9.51%11 249
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED9.85%11 221
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC10.34%10 556
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC20.23%9 310
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer