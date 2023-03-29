Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim acquires Quimexur, expanding roofing and waterproofing in Latin America



29.03.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Leading producer of liquid membranes for roofing and waterproofing applications in Argentina

Accelerates Holcim’s growth in Solutions & Products to reach 30% of Group net sales by 2025 Holcim acquires Quimexur, a leading producer of liquid membranes for roofing and waterproofing applications in Argentina. This follows the rollout of the GacoFlex TechoProtec line of products in Latin America, after the acquisition of Firestone Building Products in 2021. TechoProtec, a premium waterproofing and thermal isolation roofing system, advances Holcim’s ambition to become a leader in roofing and waterproofing systems in Latin America. Oliver Osswald, Region Head Latin America: “With Quimexur we are moving quickly on our ambition to expand our position in roofing and waterproofing across Latin America. I warmly welcome all 120 of Quimexur’s employees into the Holcim family and look forward to investing in this business’ next era of growth together.” With this acquisition Holcim is advancing its "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth", aiming to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive segments of construction, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate’s roofing to PRB’s insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

