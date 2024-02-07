Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim acquires ZinCo to advance green roofing systems



Global leader in advanced green roofing systems

Expanding Holcim’s systems selling from solar to green roofs Holcim has acquired ZinCo, a leader in advanced green roofing systems based in Germany with global operations across Europe, Asia and the Americas. With its integrated green and solar roofing systems Zinco is expanding Holcim’s specification selling approach. Working with partners across the value chain, ZinCo’s tailored solutions are able to bring more nature into cities, improving urban wellbeing from reducing heat island effects to improving air quality. Jamie Gentoso, Global Head, Solutions & Products: “I’m delighted to welcome ZinCo into the Holcim family to advance our range of sustainable roofing systems and bring more nature into cities. ZinCo is recognized as a leader in advanced green roofing systems with a well-established network across the value chain, from architects and developers to distributors and contractors. This acquisition extends our leadership in advanced roofing systems and broadens the innovative and sustainable building envelope solutions available to our customers.” ZinCo’s roofing expertise, from urban farming to stormwater management and biodiversity, is highly complementary to Holcim’s existing roofing business and its overall mission to lead the transition to sustainable building. ZinCo, which will retain its brand name post-acquisition, has provided sustainable roofing solutions for a wide variety of projects, including the High Line in New York City and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens. With this acquisition, Holcim is advancing its goal of expanding its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive segments of construction, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 29.2 billion in 2022. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB’s insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

