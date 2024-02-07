Holcim: acquisition of ZinCo in Germany

Holcim announces the acquisition of ZinCo, presented as a leader in advanced and integrated green roof and solar systems, based in Germany and present in Europe, Asia and America, a transaction for which financial terms are not specified.



In collaboration with its partners, ZinCo's tailor-made solutions can bring more nature into cities, improving urban well-being, from reducing heat island effects to improving air quality', explains the Swiss group.



ZinCo, which will retain its brand name after the acquisition, has provided sustainable roofing solutions for a wide variety of projects, including the High Line in New York and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation cultural center in Athens.



