Holcim: acquisition of ZinCo in Germany
In collaboration with its partners, ZinCo's tailor-made solutions can bring more nature into cities, improving urban well-being, from reducing heat island effects to improving air quality', explains the Swiss group.
ZinCo, which will retain its brand name after the acquisition, has provided sustainable roofing solutions for a wide variety of projects, including the High Line in New York and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation cultural center in Athens.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction