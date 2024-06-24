Holcim: acquisition of the Cand-Landi Group in Switzerland

June 24, 2024 at 05:27 am EDT Share

Holcim has acquired the Cand-Landi Group in Switzerland to promote decarbonation and circular construction.



Cand-Landi, with sales of CHF 70 million and 250 employees, specializes in recycling, waste management, aggregates and ready-mix concrete.



This acquisition will enable Holcim to accelerate the decarbonization of its Eclépens plant and increase recycling of demolition materials by 100,000 tonnes a year.







Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.