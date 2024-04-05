Holcim: agreement to acquire Tensolite

Holcim has signed an agreement to acquire Tensolite, a leading manufacturer of innovative precast and prestressed concrete building systems with net sales of $22 million in 2023.



With plants and a distribution network in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, Tensolite will expand Holcim's portfolio of solutions and products and strengthen its geographical footprint.



' Tensolite will play an important role in our continued expansion in the most attractive markets, while offering synergies with other business units such as our garage store network, Disensa', commented Oliver Osswald, Head of Latin America Region.



This acquisition advances Holcim's 'Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth' with the objective of expanding its Solutions and Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025.





