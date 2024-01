ZURICH, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Holcim Chief Executive Jan Jenisch said a valuation of around $30 billion could be possible for its North American business, which it said earlier on Sunday it plans to spin off and list in the United States.

A valuation "of about $30 billion .. looks in the right ballpark," Jenisch told reporters on Sunday.

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Bernadette Baum)