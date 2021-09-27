Log in
Holcim closes bolt-on acquisitions in the US and Poland

09/27/2021 | 03:01am EDT
EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition Holcim closes bolt-on acquisitions in the US and Poland 2021-09-27 / 09:00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Holcim has closed the acquisition of the Utelite Corporation in Coalville, Utah (US), a leading producer of lightweight aggregates. Utelite will join Holcim's Mountain Region, alongside operations in the Denver, Phoenix and Las Vegas metro areas. Founded in 1962, Utelite's more than 40 employees serve customers across the western United States and Western Canada. The operation has more than 60 years of proven and probable reserves.

In addition, Holcim closed an agreement to buy Polcalc in Poland. Polcalc employs 78 people and is one of the country's leading producers of granulated calcium carbonate. This acquisition complements Holcim's aggregates business in Poland.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: 'We are pleased to welcome the employees of Utelite and Polcalc and look forward to their experience and capabilities. These two bolt-on acquisitions strengthen our presence in two important growth markets while contributing to Holcim's overall strategy to expand our range of low-carbon products and solutions.'

About Holcim Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

More information is available on www.holcim.com

Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements: This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1236032 2021-09-27

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236032&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

