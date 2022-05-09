Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim completes acquisition of PRB Group, expanding Solutions & Products



09.05.2022 / 09:00



Double-digit growth engine in attractive repair and refurbishment market in France



Highly regarded brand with advanced sustainable and renovation solutions



Accelerates Holcim?s growth in Solutions & Products to reach 30% of Group Net Sales by 2025

Holcim completed the acquisition of PRB Group, France?s biggest independent manufacturer of specialty building solutions with 2022 (est.) net sales of EUR 340 million. PRB Group offers a broad range of high-performance building solutions, from coatings and insulation to adhesives and flooring systems with advanced energy-efficiency and renovation solutions. Advancing Holcim?s strategic goal to reach 30% of Group Net Sales in Solutions & Products by 2025, PRB expands Holcim?s portfolio of specialty building solutions in Europe, adding to PTB-Compaktuna in Belgium. Miljan Gutovic, Region Head EMEA: ?I warmly welcome all members of the PRB Group into the Holcim family. I?m excited about the outstanding expertise and passion they bring to our team in France. This is another exciting step in the expansion of Solutions & Products in the highly attractive repair and refurbishment market. We look forward to unleashing our next era of growth together to make cities greener with more energy-efficient and long-lasting buildings.? Founded in 1975, PRB Group has grown to become France?s largest independent manufacturer of specialty building solutions. An established leader in sustainability, PRB Group is constantly innovating for eco-design and easy-to-use high performance products. PRB Group?s products and solutions are highly complementary to Holcim?s and expand its reach in the high growth repair & refurbishment market. PRB Group?s broad footprint covers the entire French market with more than 700 people and state-of-the-art facilities, including its Research & Development Center, 5 manufacturing sites and 26 warehouses, as well as 1,300 distributors. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world?s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter. About PRB Group

PRB Group is France?s number 1 independent manufacturer of specialty building solutions, delivering high performance and first-class service since 1975. It offers a broad range of innovation-driven solutions from coatings and insulations to adhesives and flooring systems with a focus on sustainable and energy-efficient buildings that combine high performance, functionality and aesthetics. PRB?s solutions are broadly used for new build and refurbishment applications across all building sectors from housing and education to healthcare and commercial. PRB Group employs more than 700 people across its state-of-the-art facilities, from its Research & Development (R&D) center and 5 manufacturing sites to its 26 warehouses and counts over 1300 distributors across France. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, PRB Group is the first and only specialty building solutions manufacturer in France to offer a complete range of reduced carbon footprint solutions, with its R&D line ?Responsible and Sustainable?. Important disclaimer ? forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

