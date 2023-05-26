Holcim completes its share buyback program

Cancellation of the repurchased shares was approved by the Annual General Meeting held on 4 May 2023. As a result, the share capital of Holcim Ltd will be reduced to CHF 1,158,249,212 and divided into 579,124,606 shares on 1 June 2023.

Holcim today announces the successful completion of its share buyback program initiated on 14 November 2022. Through this program, Holcim repurchased 36,804,453 shares on a second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange. This is equivalent to 6.0% of its share capital, for a total amount of CHF 2 billion at an average purchase price of CHF 54.3 per share.

About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 29.2 billion in 2022. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB’s insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.

Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future.

Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.