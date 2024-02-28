Holcim: ex-CEO of PPG Industries proposed for the Board of Directors
"During his tenure, PPG Industries successfully led a portfolio transformation to become one of the world's largest specialty coatings companies, with net sales of $18.2 billion by 2023," it points out.
The election will take place at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 8. All other members are standing for re-election. Jan Jenisch is proposed for re-election as Chairman of the Board.
