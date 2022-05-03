Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim expands aggregates footprint in Eastern France



03.05.2022 / 09:01



Six quarries strengthen Holcim's footprint in dynamic Dijon, Lyon and Geneva (CH) markets



Drives expansion of Holcim's green building solutions in attractive Rhônes-Alpes region Holcim acquired six quarries from the FAMY Group, a major independent player in the aggregates business in Eastern France. The quarries are ideally located to serve the dynamic metropolitan areas of Dijon, Lyon and Geneva (Switzerland), with strong demand for sustainable building solutions. Accelerating Holcim's expansion in the growing Rhône-Alpes region, this acquisition adds to the aggregate and ready-mix concrete facilities acquired by the company in 2021. Miljan Gutovic, Region Head EMEA: 'This acquisition expands our footprint in the highly attractive Rhône-Alpes region, confirming our ambition to revitalize key urban areas from Lyon to Geneva. This expansion is in line with our strategy to accelerate green growth and play our part in Europe's net-zero transition. Our combined businesses and improved market access will provide an excellent platform to further strengthen our range of sustainable building solutions, such as ECOPact green concrete. I warmly welcome all FAMY Group employees into the Holcim family and look forward to unleashing our next era of growth together.' The FAMY Group is an independent, family-owned business founded in 1860 and headquartered in Valserhône, France. As a major regional player in the aggregates business, the FAMY Group is recognized for its leading positions across the Rhône-Alpes area as well as its commitment to sustainable and safe operations. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

