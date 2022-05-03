Log in
    LHN   CH0012214059

HOLCIM LTD

(LHN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/03 03:20:08 am EDT
48.20 CHF   +1.24%
03:03aHolcim expands aggregates footprint in Eastern France
EQ
05/01Holcim Dismisses Allegations Of No Support To Workers Affected By Ugandan Cement Plant Explosion
MT
04/27Holcim and Bloomberg Media launch the Circular Cities Barometer
EQ
Holcim expands aggregates footprint in Eastern France

05/03/2022 | 03:03am EDT
Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition
Holcim expands aggregates footprint in Eastern France

03.05.2022 / 09:01

  • Six quarries strengthen Holcim's footprint in dynamic Dijon, Lyon and Geneva (CH) markets
     
  • Drives expansion of Holcim's green building solutions in attractive Rhônes-Alpes region

 

Holcim acquired six quarries from the FAMY Group, a major independent player in the aggregates business in Eastern France. The quarries are ideally located to serve the dynamic metropolitan areas of Dijon, Lyon and Geneva (Switzerland), with strong demand for sustainable building solutions. Accelerating Holcim's expansion in the growing Rhône-Alpes region, this acquisition adds to the aggregate and ready-mix concrete facilities acquired by the company in 2021.

Miljan Gutovic, Region Head EMEA: 'This acquisition expands our footprint in the highly attractive Rhône-Alpes region, confirming our ambition to revitalize key urban areas from Lyon to Geneva. This expansion is in line with our strategy to accelerate green growth and play our part in Europe's net-zero transition. Our combined businesses and improved market access will provide an excellent platform to further strengthen our range of sustainable building solutions, such as ECOPact green concrete. I warmly welcome all FAMY Group employees into the Holcim family and look forward to unleashing our next era of growth together.'

The FAMY Group is an independent, family-owned business founded in 1860 and headquartered in Valserhône, France. As a major regional player in the aggregates business, the FAMY Group is recognized for its leading positions across the Rhône-Alpes area as well as its commitment to sustainable and safe operations.

About Holcim
Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:
This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.


End of Media Release

1341677  03.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1341677&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HOLCIM LTD
Financials
Sales 2022 29 556 M 30 215 M 30 215 M
Net income 2022 2 631 M 2 689 M 2 689 M
Net Debt 2022 9 279 M 9 486 M 9 486 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 4,72%
Capitalization 28 947 M 29 593 M 29 593 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 90,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 47,61 CHF
Average target price 54,33 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Philipp Jenisch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Mathias Gärtner Head-Legal & Compliance
Adrian W. Loader Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLCIM LTD2.90%29 593
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED10.14%31 289
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-20.44%15 967
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-26.47%12 750
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-2.81%12 368
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC13.77%11 973