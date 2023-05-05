Holcim : invests in cleantech start-up Coomtech

Coomtech's kinetic dryers remove surface moisture by shearing the water from particle surfaces. The dried particles go to storage, transport or directly into processing. Holcim's investment will help scale Coomtech's low-emission drying technology in the construction industry by applying it to a wider range of materials, such as sand, clay and pozzolan.

Edelio Bermejo, Head of Global R&D: "At Holcim, we are continuously working to implement greener operations for a net-zero future, and to increase the use of recycled materials in our products to drive circular construction. Coomtech's low-emission drying technology helps us meet both these goals. I look forward to working with them as a key partner in our journey to decarbonize building."

Holcim invests in Coomtech, a cleantech start-up that offers an innovative low-emission kinetic drying technology for raw materials. Coomtech's technology combines low-carbon and circular benefits: it emits up to 75% less CO 2 than traditional drying methods, enabling the use of recycled materials in cement and concrete that would otherwise require a high amount of energy to dry. The investment builds on Holcim and Coomtech's current collaboration to develop a new low-carbon cement product with recycled fly ash using kinetic drying technology. This project is partially funded by the UK government.



About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.

Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future.



Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.