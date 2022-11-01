Holcim : joins Greenbuild 2022 to decarbonize building

Holcim joins Greenbuild in San Francisco, to showcase its most innovative and sustainable building solutions, making green building possible at scale. These include low-carbon materials, such as the industry's broadest range of green concrete, ECOPact, offering 100% performance with up to 90% lower CO 2 footprint, all the way to its solutions driving energy efficiency in buildings, from roofing to insulation, including its Elevate, Malarkey, and SES brands. As a global leader in recycling, Holcim will also present its circular construction solutions that are turning construction and demolition waste into new building materials. Toufic Tabbara, Region Head North America: "The construction sector has a key role to play to decarbonize the way we build and live. At Greenbuild, we're sharing how Holcim's low-carbon materials, from ECOPact and ECOPlanet, as well as our smart design technologies, can reduce the footprint of buildings by up to 90%." Jamie Gentoso, Head Solutions & Products: "Greenbuild is a unique opportunity to engage with architects, designers and real estate developers to decarbonize the building sector together. With 70% of the carbon footprint of buildings taking place while in use, we have a responsibility to make our homes, workplaces, hospitals and schools more energy-efficient and durable. Holcim's solutions, from roofing to insulation systems, are making buildings more sustainable. We're excited to show them at this year's Greenbuild to accelerate cities' decarbonization together." With its broad range of innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is decarbonizing building end-to-end for a net zero future. Holcim is decarbonizing construction to build better with less, with low-carbon building materials and smart design systems, like 3D printing. Holcim's broad range of Solutions & Products, from roofing and insulation systems to facades and tile adhesives, drive energy efficiency and green retrofitting, making buildings in use more sustainable. As a world leader in materials circularity, Holcim is accelerating the shift to circular construction, recycling construction and demolition waste into new building materials. Greenbuild is the premier event for green building professionals worldwide, taking place from November 1-3 in San Francisco, CA. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo is re-imagining what it means to build green, going beyond buildings to create greener communities, better workplaces, equitable programs and new sustainable solutions.



Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

