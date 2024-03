Holcim: launch of share buyback program

March 15, 2024 at 04:33 am EDT Share

Holcim announces that on March 18 it will launch its previously announced share buyback program for a total amount of one billion Swiss francs until the end of 2024, with the cancellation of the shares to be approved at the Annual General Meeting in 2025.



The Swiss building materials group specifies that the share buyback will be financed from cash available on the balance sheet and that its volume will depend on market conditions. The program will be executed on a second trading line of the SIX Swiss Exchange.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.