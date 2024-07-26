ZURICH (Reuters) - Holcim lowered its full-year sales guidance on Friday, after the cement and building materials maker reported second quarter sales slightly below forecasts.

In the first results under new Chief Executive Miljan Gutovic, sales during the second quarter fell 1.6% to 7.23 billion Swiss francs ($8.21 billion), missing forecasts for 7.31 billion francs.

Downturns in North America, where building projects have been hit by unfavourable weather, and continued weak market conditions in Europe were the main factors for the sales decline.

Holcim said it now expected full-year sales growth in local currencies in the low single-digit range. That was a downgrade from its previous guidance for an increase of more than 6%.

During the second quarter, recurring operating profit rose 8.2% to 1.68 billion Swiss francs ($1.91 billion), beating analyst forecasts for 1.63 billion.

($1=0.8806 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Rachel More and Clarence Fernandez)