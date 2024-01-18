Holcim: partnership with Greentown Labs
This partnership gives Holcim privileged access to promising startups focused on innovative and sustainable building solutions.
Through this, Holcim aims to become an early adopter of cutting-edge technologies to decarbonize building.
"By partnering with Greentown Labs, we aim to enable the best and brightest startups active in the built environment to increase their impact," commented Nollaig Forrest, Holcim's sustainability director.
