Holcim proposes Michael H. McGarry as new independent member of its Board of Directors

Holcim proposes Michael H. McGarry, formerly Chairman and Chief Executive of PPG Industries, a leading global specialty coatings company, for election to its Board of Directors. The election will take place at Holcim’s Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2024. All other members are standing for re-election. Jan Jenisch is proposed for re-election as Chairman of the Board. With the proposed nomination, the Holcim Board will comprise 10 members, nine of whom are independent according to the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance and the criteria laid out by the DJSI. Holcim continually strengthens its Board to ensure it includes diverse backgrounds, experience and expertise in all key areas relevant to its business. An American citizen, Michael H. McGarry is a highly-accomplished global business leader who most recently served as Executive Chairman of PPG Industries in 2023, and as Chairman and CEO from 2016 to 2022. During his tenure, PPG Industries led a successful portfolio transformation to become one of the world’s largest specialty coatings companies, with net sales of $18.2 billion in 2023. After joining PPG Industries as an engineer in 1981, McGarry took on roles of increasing responsibility across all regions, from sales and market development in Pittsburgh, United States, to leading a specialty business in Bangkok, Thailand, and serving as managing director, PPG Europe, in Switzerland. A mechanical engineering graduate of the University of Texas, McGarry has completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet, our 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers across all regions to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact and ECOPlanet to our circular technology platform ECOCycle®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are on the way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

