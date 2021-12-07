Log in
    LHN   CH0012214059

HOLCIM LTD

Holcim : recognized as global climate leader with CDP A rating for 2nd consecutive year

12/07/2021 | 06:22am EST
7 December 2021
  • Environmental leadership recognized by CDP with A rating for climate and A- for water
  • Holcim's Indian operations ACC and Ambuja Cement rank on CDP's A list podium

For the second year in a row, Holcim has been ranked as a global climate leader on CDP's 'A List' for tackling climate change and A- for water security. These CDP ratings highlight Holcim's transparency and actions to mitigate climate change and ensure water security. With sustainability leadership at the core of Holcim's entire group of companies, its Indian subsidiaries ACC and Ambuja Cement also ranked in this year's CDP A list for climate and water respectively.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: "Holcim's second CDP A score for climate this year is a great recognition of our progress in leading our sector's net-zero transition in line with our 2050 goals validated by SBTi. Building on the launch of our nature-positive strategy this year, we set new and ambitious goals to achieve water security across our operations worldwide, with our colleagues from Ambuja in India leading the way. CDP's rankings this year are a testimony to the tremendous work carried out by our 70,000 people around the world and a great encouragement for all of us to keep raising the bar."

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP: "Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make, even more so in the year of COP26 and the IPCC's Sixth Assessment Report. Leadership from the private sector is essential for securing global ambitions for a net-zero, nature-positive and equitable world. Our 'A List' celebrates those companies who are preparing themselves to excel in the economy of the future by taking action today."

This achievement recognizes Holcim's ambitious targets and actions to accelerate its sector's decarbonization. It is making green building possible at scale with the world's first global ranges of green concrete ECOPact and green cement ECOPlanet. It is driving the circular economy to build new from the old, as a world leader in recycling on its way to 75 million tons of recycled materials by 2025, including 10 million tons of construction & demolition waste. It enables smart design to build more with less, with technologies like 3D printing using 70% less materials with no compromise on performance. It is exploring next-generation technologies for breakthrough impact from digitalization to carbon capture utilization and storage.

This year, CDP used its detailed and independent methodology to assess a record 13,000 companies that responded. Each year, CDP allocates a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership.

For more information: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores


About CDP

CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. The world's economy looks to CDP as the gold standard of environmental reporting with the richest and most comprehensive dataset on corporate and city action.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

More information is available on www.holcim.com

Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

Contacts

media@holcim.com

  • Zug: ​+41 (0) 58 858 87 10

investor.relations@holcim.com

  • Zug: +41 (0) 58 858 87 87

Disclaimer

LafargeHolcim Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 11:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
