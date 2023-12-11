Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim recognized for global carbon capture leadership with two awards at COP28



11.12.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



COP28 Presidency initiative names Holcim as global ‘Energy Transition Changemaker’ for Lägerdorf project in Germany

Award given to companies delivering scalable decarbonization projects globally and accelerating the energy transition

Lägerdorf project named ‘outstanding project’ in Mission Innovation Net-Zero Industries Awards Holcim has received two awards at COP28 in Dubai for its “Carbon2Business” project in Lägerdorf, Germany, in recognition of the scalability and breakthrough innovation of its carbon capture technologies. The first saw Holcim named by the COP28 Presidency as an "Energy Transition Changemaker" - a title awarded to companies with game-changing innovative solutions that can be scaled to accelerate decarbonization. For the second, Carbon2Business was selected as Germany’s “outstanding project” in the Mission Innovation Net-Zero Industries Awards. Nollaig Forrest, Chief Sustainability Officer, Holcim: “It's great to close out COP28 with two awards for our Carbon2business project in Lägerdorf, Germany. This is just one of our six carbon capture, storage and utilization projects in Europe enabling us to produce at least 8 million tons of fully net zero cement per annum by 2030. These awards recognize companies for their collaboration and innovation, and at COP28 Holcim continued to create momentum with our partners across the building value chain to accelerate decarbonization.” The COP28 Presidency Energy Transition Changemakers initiative aims to foster private sector collaboration in delivering innovative and scalable decarbonization projects globally, and to showcase solutions that enable and accelerate the energy transition. A total of 39 awards were given at COP28 across four sectors. The Mission Innovation Net-Zero Industries Awards are the first global competition for exceptional industrial decarbonization. Its “outstanding projects” category recognizes projects that have revolutionized industries, disrupted the status quo, and set new benchmarks for decarbonisation in energy intensive industries. Just one project is chosen for each of Mission Innovation’s nine member state countries. Carbon2Business is one of Holcim’s six full-scale carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects supported by the European Union. Holcim’s European CCUS portfolio aims to capture at least 5 million tons of CO₂ annually by 2030. Of this, Carbon2Business will capture over 1 million tons annually from 2029, with the captured CO₂ able to be utilized as a raw material by different industries in the surrounding region. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 29.2 billion in 2022. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB’s insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

