Holcim shares rose sharply on Tuesday on the Zurich Stock Exchange, buoyed by a note from UBS, which raised its recommendation on the stock due to what it considered to be an attractive entry point.



At around 4:30 p.m., the stock was up 2%, marking the second-strongest rise on the SMI behind Swiss Life (+2.1%).



In a note, UBS said it had upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral" and set a new price target of 78 Swiss francs, offering upside potential of 19%.



The broker emphasizes that Holcim represents the best way to play the cement theme in Europe, given its status as "top of the class," estimating that 2026 should mark the beginning of a new era in the European market, to which Holcim is exposed at a level of 55%-60%, making it the best-placed company to benefit from the phenomenon.



According to UBS, the market is underestimating both the structural strength of cement prices and the effects of decarbonization, which should begin to materialize as early as next year.



Given that the stock offers shareholders a double-digit total return in percentage terms, the broker considers the slight dip that followed the fallout from the hype surrounding the German infrastructure plan and the market's anticipation of weaker demand in the short term to be all the more attractive.