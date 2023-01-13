Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim’s GO CIRCULAR ready to set sail in The Ocean Race



13.01.2023 / 07:01 CET/CEST



Holcim’s Swiss team to set off on its first round-the-world team regatta



Crew unites sailors with track record in iconic races from Olympics

to Vendée Globe



GO CIRCULAR on a mission to accelerate circular living

Alicante, 13 January 2023: Holcim joins The Ocean Race for its first round-the-world regatta as the only Swiss team to compete in this year’s legendary sailing marathon, celebrating its 50th anniversary. With GO CIRCULAR, Holcim is circumnavigating the world to preserve our oceans with a call to action to accelerate the shift to circular living. The team Holcim-PRB crew is led by French skipper Kevin Escoffier, who was a crew member of The Ocean Race winning team in its last edition in 2018. The world-class team brings together highly accomplished sailors with a track record in iconic races, from the Olympics to the Vendée Globe, Route du Rhum and more. Racing for progress, the GO CIRCULAR team will be collecting water samples to advance marine science throughout the race, hosting “GO CIRCULAR from sea to city talks” to raise awareness for more circular living and restoring marine ecosystems with Holcim’s bioactive concrete reefs. Phil Lawrence, Race Director of The Ocean Race: "As The Ocean Race is about to start its 50th anniversary jubilee race, it’s exciting to see new partners like Holcim supporting teams with ambitious sporting and sustainability goals. The focus of our event is always 'sport first, sustainability everywhere' and high level professional teams like Holcim-PRB embody this spirit perfectly." At the christening of GO CIRCULAR in Alicante, Nollaig Forrest, Holcim Group Head of Communications said: “Holcim is excited to go on its first Round-the-World regatta with the Ocean Race. As a global climate-positive sports event, it symbolizes our net zero journey. For us at Holcim, the future isn’t written, it is built, and we want to build it net zero to make it work for people and the planet. Circularity is at the core of how we make this happen.” Olivier Troussicot, General Manager PRB: “I am thrilled to take PRB’s sailing legacy and achievements over the last 30 years, including two Vendée Globe victories in 2000 and 2004, to new heights as part of Holcim. I look forward to seeing our Team Holcim-PRB pushing the boundaries of what’s possible at The Ocean Race.” Kevin Escoffier, Holcim-PRB Team Skipper: “The Ocean Race is huge, one of the most extreme crew races that exists. I am inspired by the positive team spirit of our sailing crew, bringing together unique talent and expertise. Combining our strengths as one team makes us unstoppable. I am proud to be leading such an accomplished crew around the world. Together, we are racing with purpose to Go Circular to protect our oceans, the heartbeat of our planet.” The Holcim-PRB GO CIRCULAR crew, led by French skipper Kevin Escoffier brings together a diverse team of young talents such as Olympic medalist Susann Beucke (Germany) and Solitaire de Figaro winner Tom Laperche (France); and accomplished sailors with a track record in iconic races, including Sam Goodchild (UK), Abby Ehler (United Kingdom), and Fabien Delahaye (France). Julien Champollion (France) and Georgia Schofield (New Zealand) join as onboard reporters. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is going circular to decarbonize building for a net zero future. Driving circular construction, Holcim is reducing the footprint of buildings, with its green solutions, from low carbon concrete to solar roofs to build better with less. As a global leader in recycling, it is building new from the old, recycling materials like construction and demolition waste. Regenerating ecosystems, it builds for nature, from urban forests to green roofs, improving cities’ air quality and reducing heat island effects. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.



Learn more about Team Holcim-PRB on www.go-circular.com. About The Ocean Race

Since 1973, The Ocean Race has provided the ultimate test of a team and a human adventure like no other. For nearly 50 years, it has kept an almost mythical hold over some of the greatest sailors and been the proving ground for the legends of our sport.

We have a proven commitment to sustainability, and with the support and collaboration of 11th Hour Racing, Founding Partner of the Race Sustainability Programme and Premier Partner of The Ocean Race, we are inspiring action and creating tangible outcomes.

Building upon our award-winning legacy in sustainability, our innovative Racing With Purpose programme is acting as a catalyst for positive change and accelerating the application of innovative solutions to help restore ocean health. Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

