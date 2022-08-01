Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim successfully closes SES insulation and roofing business acquisition



01.08.2022 / 07:00



Proven double-digit growth engine in the highly profitable US spray foam insulation market



Highly regarded brand for sustainable new builds and green retrofitting projects



Accelerates Holcim’s growth in Solutions & Products in the US

Holcim has successfully completed the acquisition of SES Foam LLC, the biggest independent spray foam insulation company in the US with 2022 (est.) net sales of USD 200 million. SES has a track record of double-digit growth, with advanced energy-efficiency and bio-based solutions for new and green retrofitting projects. Jamie Gentoso, Global Head Solutions & Products: “I warmly welcome all SES employees into the Holcim family. With SES’ leadership in thermal insulation, we are expanding our range of innovative systems for sustainable buildings, from roofing to insulation, to enhance buildings’ energy-efficiency. We look forward to entering our next era of growth together.” Founded in 2009 and based in Spring, Texas, SES has a history of innovation with solutions like SucraSeal®, the first sucrose-based spray foam insulation to be certified by the US Department of Agriculture for its high bio-based content. SES offers superior products that improve buildings’ energy efficiency and thermal comfort, while lowering their carbon footprint. The company stands out for its value-added services to contractors, including onsite technical instruction, business consulting, branding and lead generation support. This transaction adds to Holcim’s other recent acquisitions in roofing and insulation, from Firestone Building Products to Malarkey Roofing Products. Pro-forma net sales for Holcim’s roofing and insulation business are on track to reach CHF 3.5 billion for 2022. About Holcim

