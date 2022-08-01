Log in
    LHN   CH0012214059

HOLCIM LTD

(LHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2022-07-29 am EDT
44.43 CHF   +2.07%
Switzerland's Holcim Concludes Purchase of US-based SES Foam
MT
Holcim successfully closes SES insulation and roofing business acquisition
EQ
HOLCIM : Construction of Poland's new wind farm reduces CO₂ by 31% with ECOPact
PU
Holcim successfully closes SES insulation and roofing business acquisition

08/01/2022 | 01:03am EDT
Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition
Holcim successfully closes SES insulation and roofing business acquisition

01.08.2022 / 07:00

  • Proven double-digit growth engine in the highly profitable US spray foam insulation market
     
  • Highly regarded brand for sustainable new builds and green retrofitting projects
     
  • Accelerates Holcim’s growth in Solutions & Products in the US


Holcim has successfully completed the acquisition of SES Foam LLC, the biggest independent spray foam insulation company in the US with 2022 (est.) net sales of USD 200 million. SES has a track record of double-digit growth, with advanced energy-efficiency and bio-based solutions for new and green retrofitting projects. 

Jamie Gentoso, Global Head Solutions & Products: “I warmly welcome all SES employees into the Holcim family. With SES’ leadership in thermal insulation, we are expanding our range of innovative systems for sustainable buildings, from roofing to insulation, to enhance buildings’ energy-efficiency. We look forward to entering our next era of growth together.”

Founded in 2009 and based in Spring, Texas, SES has a history of innovation with solutions like SucraSeal®, the first sucrose-based spray foam insulation to be certified by the US Department of Agriculture for its high bio-based content. SES offers superior products that improve buildings’ energy efficiency and thermal comfort, while lowering their carbon footprint. The company stands out for its value-added services to contractors, including onsite technical instruction, business consulting, branding and lead generation support.

This transaction adds to Holcim’s other recent acquisitions in roofing and insulation, from Firestone Building Products to Malarkey Roofing Products. Pro-forma net sales for Holcim’s roofing and insulation business are on track to reach CHF 3.5 billion for 2022.

About Holcim
Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:
This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.


End of Media Release

1409723  01.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1409723&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 762 M 31 286 M 31 286 M
Net income 2022 2 769 M 2 910 M 2 910 M
Net Debt 2022 9 098 M 9 564 M 9 564 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 5,08%
Capitalization 27 014 M 28 397 M 28 397 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart HOLCIM LTD
Duration : Period :
Holcim Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLCIM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 44,43 CHF
Average target price 51,16 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Philipp Jenisch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Mathias Gärtner Head-Legal & Compliance
Hanne Birgitte Sorensen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLCIM LTD-4.47%28 397
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-20.28%24 414
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-25.47%14 656
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-36.35%10 939
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC3.11%10 756
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-24.05%9 322