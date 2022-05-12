Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Holcim Ltd
  News
  Summary
    LHN   CH0012214059

HOLCIM LTD

(LHN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/12 03:11:33 am EDT
45.29 CHF   -2.22%
Holcim to acquire Izolbet, expanding Solutions & Products in Poland

05/12/2022 | 03:02am EDT
Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Holcim to acquire Izolbet, expanding Solutions & Products in Poland

12.05.2022 / 09:00

  • Strong player in construction chemicals, dry mortars and insulation systems
     
  • Growth engine focused on highly attractive repair & refurbishment market
     
  • Accelerates Holcim?s growth in Solutions & Products to reach 30% of Group Net Sales by 2025 

Holcim has entered an agreement to acquire Izolbet, one of the leading players in the specialty building solutions market in Poland. Izobet has delivered double-digit growth in sales and EBITDA over the last three years. The acquisition will strengthen Holcim?s footprint in the highly attractive market for renovation, thermal insulation and finishing, and will complement Holcim?s recent investment in a new production facility for dry mixes in Kraków.

Miljan Gutovic, Region Head EMEA: ?Specialty building solutions have been a key focus for expanding Solutions & Products in Europe, notably with the recent acquisitions of PRB Group in France and PTB-Compaktuna in Belgium. I?m excited to be welcoming all of Izolbet?s employees into the Holcim family to unleash our next chapter of growth together.

Izolbet employs nearly 170 people and has four production plants in Budzy?, Gostynin, Kleszczów and Chmielów. Its products are sold through distribution sales channels across the country, with most of its business in the high-growth repair & refurbishment market.

The acquisition will advance Holcim?s ?Strategy 2025 ? Accelerating Green Growth? with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group Net Sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation. The transaction is in line with Holcim?s commitment to strict financial discipline and is subject to approval from the Polish Competition Authorities (UOKiK). It is expected to close in the second half of 2022. 

About Holcim
Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world?s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Important disclaimer ? forward-looking statements:
This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.


End of Media Release

1350395  12.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1350395&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 545 M 29 813 M 29 813 M
Net income 2022 2 585 M 2 609 M 2 609 M
Net Debt 2022 9 279 M 9 363 M 9 363 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 28 163 M 28 419 M 28 419 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart HOLCIM LTD
Duration : Period :
Holcim Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLCIM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 46,32 CHF
Average target price 54,29 CHF
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Philipp Jenisch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Mathias Gärtner Head-Legal & Compliance
Hanne Birgitte Sorensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLCIM LTD-0.67%28 419
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED4.11%29 522
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-20.12%15 763
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC16.73%12 217
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-30.00%12 065
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-13.36%10 921